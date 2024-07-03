Prince William has ‘no brother or mother to’ share these feelings

This time of year has not been easy for the royal brotherhoods, especially because of Prince Harry and Prince William’s worsening feud. Prince Harry flew more than 5,000 miles to see his father after King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. But he did not see his estranged brother, William, during a visit that lasted scarcely 24 hours. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

A royal expert underscores that it is painful when the royal offspring is already a future king and the only person who really knows how to empathize with this feeling is not there even during the anniversary of Princess Diana’s birth.

As the anniversary of Princess Diana's birth passed on July 1, veteran royal commentator and former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond reflected on the difficult year for Prince William.

‘For Prince William, and it is such a shame’ that he cannot share his feelings with Prince Harry

Bond noted that this time of year is always delicate for William and lamented the fact that he cannot share his feelings with his brother, Harry. “The anniversary is obviously always a very sensitive time for William and it is such a shame that he cannot share his feelings with the only other human being on earth who really knows what it was like to lose Diana: his brother, Harry,” she told OK!.

“But I'm sure the princess would be immensely proud to see how courageously William has faced up to all that has happened in the past few months.”

She remarked that the Prince of Wales has often appeared “incredibly alone” over the past year as he has taken on huge royal responsibilities on his shoulders. This challenging year for the British Royal Family saw William supporting his wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles III, as they both underwent cancer treatment while also guiding his three young children “with the same values that Diana instilled in him” in their growing roles within the Royal Family.

“There have been times in this past year when William has looked incredibly alone, shouldering the responsibility of being a son whose father has cancer, a husband caring for his wife as she also deals with cancer, a father of three young children... and who has no brother or mother to turn to for a bit of TLC,” Bond explained.

Princess Diana is ‘always’ in Prince Williams' thoughts

Reflecting on her conversations with Princess Diana, Bond shared, “That was the phrase that Diana used so often, especially in our chats together at Kensington Palace. She always said that she was incredibly good at giving tender loving care, and she obviously would have given that in buckets full to her darling son,” and added, “There are other members of the family who have given William all the support they can, but nothing really replaces a loving mother who will protect and guide you.”

William has now lived much longer without his mother than he did with her. He has frequently spoken about the enduring pain of losing a parent. “She is always in his thoughts and that will be true more than ever on the anniversary of her birthday,” Bond added.