Fifa World Cup final could be delayed due to wildfire smoke: US warns Canada

The United States ambassador to Canada warned Ottawa that the final of the ongoing Fifa World Cup scheduled for Sunday may be postponed due to smoke from wildfires streaming south. US President Donald Trump earlier threatened tariffs on Canada due to the wildfire smoke. Smoke rises from the French Bar Creek wildfire (K70748) northwest of Cache Creek, British Columbia, Canada. (REUTERS)

“This is Willful Negligence, and becoming a yearly occurrence, costing the United States Billions of Dollars, which cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

US Ambassador to Ottawa Pete Hoekstra warned of the potential impact on the World Cup final, to be played between Argentina and Spain in New Jersey.

“If the pollution is so bad that it’s dangerous to the players or it’s dangerous to the fans, the first person to say don’t hold the game will be the President of the United States,” he said in an interview with the Canadian outlet Global News.

“We’re not going to jeopardise the health and well-being of the players, or from people around the world, by setting a game that is in unsafe conditions,” Hoekstra, a former Republican Congressman, said. He added that the pollution danger was being discussed with FIFA, football’s governing body.

The current World Cup is being jointly held by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush therein, and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!” Trump said in his post.

The wildfires this year have engulfed swathes of the boreal forests in northern Ontario, and smoke has wafted downstream into the United States, impacting nearly 100 million residents there, according to the outlet CTV News.

The Canadian government, in its national wildland fire summary said that smoke from the wildfires was “impacting many locations across the country, especially eastern Canada and into the United States” and that these “impacts will continue over the coming days, with heavy smoke being emitted by many of the wildfires in western Ontario.”

“Diplomatic engagement is being coordinated at the time of writing to discuss the wildfire situation and impact of wildfire smoke on US states,” it added.

The Canadian Wildland Fire Information System noted that there were 98 new fires reported on Friday, with 43 natural, 38 caused by humans and 17 undetermined. There are 904 active wildfires in Canada, with 129 considered out of control.