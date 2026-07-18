Conflict in the gulf has become much more deadly for commercial sailors

In the wee hours of Sunday, Herambh Karmarkar’s wife received two messages from her seafarer husband, who was aboard a ship that had just safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has once again slowed to a trickle. “Great!” she replied, from her home in Pune, India, according to a screenshot of the messages seen by The Wall Street Journal. Before dawn broke, an Iranian missile and drones smacked into the rear of Karmarkar’s ship, setting it ablaze nine nautical miles off the coast of Oman. One of the 24 crew members went missing, according to a U.S. official familiar with the attack. That crew member was 30-year-old Karmarkar, the third engineer of the GFS Galaxy, a containership that had left the port of Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates. He was trapped in the engine room when it caught fire. Crew members fought the fire but eventually abandoned ship, according to Vanguard, a maritime security company. His family later learned he had died in the attack.

Herambh Karmarkar.

The past week has been one of the deadliest in commercial shipping since the beginning of the U.S.-Iran war. At least three seafarers have died, and more than a dozen have been injured. In total at least 17 seafarers have lost their lives since the war began, according to the International Maritime Organization. The current phase of the conflict has concentrated in waters of the Persian Gulf, with supremacy over navigation the focal point for attacks from both sides. Iran says that it retains sole charge of the flow of ships. The U.S. has responded by reimposing a naval blockade on Iranian ports. Seafarers who operate the ships that get goods and energy to everyday consumers around the world are caught in the crossfire. Iran is using more-lethal missiles than before and targeting ships farther from the strait. The U.S. on Wednesday pounded an Iranian vessel steaming toward Iran’s oil hub on Kharg Island, the first American hit on a commercial ship since the signing of the memorandum of understanding in mid-June. The U.S. boarded another tanker on Thursday as part of the blockade. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has once again slowed to a trickle. The number of transits fell to eight on Thursday, the lowest level in three weeks, according to ship-tracking firm Kpler. Half of those vessels were Iranian-flagged. All but one went through an Iranian-controlled route that swings near the country’s coastline. By comparison, last week, an average of 30 vessels a day crossed the strait using a combination of routes, still below the roughly 130 crossings a day before the war.

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