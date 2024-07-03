Queen Elizabeth left 'disappointed' when Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not bring Archie and Lilibet to…

Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from their positions as working Royal family members has been revealed in a forthcoming book. Queen Elizabeth was disappointed, according to Nicholl, that Harry and Meghan did not bring their kids for sleep over at Balmoral in August.(AP)

The Queen, who was “very hurt” and “exhausted”, summed up her feeling with a succinct but tragic eight-word reply as she told a royal insider: “I don't want to think about it anymore.”

A person close to the Firm provided insight on the late Queen's "turmoil" over circumstances at the time for the upcoming book "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown."

The source stated, “She was very hurt and told me, 'I don't know, I don't care, and I don't want to think about it anymore',” according to an excerpt from the book that appeared in Vanity Fair.

Author and royal historian Katie Nicholl said in her book that the late Queen was disappointed as she did not get more time to spend with Harry and Meghan's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Queen was disappointed, according to Nicholl, that Harry and Meghan did not bring their kids for sleep over at Balmoral in August. “It was a source of sadness to the Queen that she got to see so little of Archie and Lilibet and that Harry and Meghan were not able to join her for a weekend at Balmoral in August when the Queen used to host a 'sleepover' for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

The Queen saw Lilibet only for once during the Sussexes' June 2022 visit to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee.

What was Queen Elizabeth's say on Prince Harry's UK security

According to court records, the late monarch deemed it “imperative” that her grandson Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan Markle maintain “effective” protection after leaving their positions as senior working royals, as per a secret letter.

Her top aide told a Home Office committee that protecting the Sussexes was “paramount importance” to the late Queen and her family.

According to the Telegraph, the letter that was included in court filings in December stated that Sir Edward, writing on behalf of the Palace, argued in favor of Harry's continuance to have “effective security” even after he left the Royal Family and moved to the US.

The letter, which was presented to the High Court as evidence to determine whether and when the Duke actually offered to pay for his own security, refutes the story that Meghan and Harry were cut off by the Royal Family.