King Charles stings Meghan Markle with behind-the-back ‘Royal bees’ move as tensions brew

King Charles has apparently made a calculated move against Meghan Markle, adding fuel to the ongoing tension with the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex. A few hours after tidbits surfaced on Meghan's intentions to introduce a rosé wine line under her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, the monarch introduced his new Highgrove product. This surprising move has prompted both admirers and detractors to speculate about the rising confrontation within the Royal family. King Charles has released his Highgrove Royal Estate Honey, an opulent product generated by bees on his personal property. This appears to be an anti-Meghan move. (AP/X)

The 75-year-old King released his Highgrove Royal Estate Honey, an opulent product generated by bees on his personal property. The 350g jar of honey, priced at £25, is described as "beautifully delicate" and has a "distinctive lime flavour," making it a high-end treat for honey lovers.

Know about Highgrove Royal Estate Honey

The honey comes from bees that reside in Highgrove Gardens' classic double-walled British beehives. “The bees in the spring work the hedgerows of Highgrove Gardens and, in late June to early July, forage on the avenue of limes.”

According to Highgrove, the organic soft-set honey with its distinctive lime flavour is "ideal" for toasts and breakfast treats.

The launch of high-end honey products is the latest in King's line of savory foods and preserves offered through the Highgrove Shop. Notably, the royal goods have an extra charitable touch because the earnings from these purchases are contributed to nonprofit organisations. The release of this honey coincides with Meghan's ambitious goals for her lifestyle brand, which will supposedly feature a rosé wine in addition to a range of products from homeware to fitness gear.

What are Meghan's plans?

The American Riviera Orchard, owned by Meghan, plans to make an impressive debut with an assortment of nut butters, jams, and marmalades. King Charles' product launch may be viewed as a competitive maneuver by Meghan due to the timing of these launches as she expands her brand and prominence.

The Duchess of Sussex has so far marketed three goods since teasing the opening of her most recent business endeavor in March. These include dog biscuits, raspberry jam, and strawberry jam.

Meghan's American Riviera Orchard is also expected to introduce a broad selection of goods like dog shampoo, pet food and chicken feed.