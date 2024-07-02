Meghan Markle's dad makes major claim about Archie and Lilibet: ‘It struck me as very sad…’

Meghan Markle's dad Thomas Markle has made a major claim about the Duchess of Sussex's kids – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet -- amidst the ongoing rift with the Royal family and King Charles' reported desire to see his grandchildren. Meghan Markle's dad Thomas Markle intends to spend time with his grandkids.(Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy Archewell Foundation)

Appearing on an interview with New Zealand Woman's Weekly, Thomas said that he feels "sad" that his grandchildren are being “denied” a Royal lifestyle.

Thomas, who is not on good terms with Meghan, intends to spend time with his grandkids. He finds it very difficult to believe that he hasn't met his son-in-law despite living in Rosarito, Mexico, which is about 400 kilometers far away from Prince Harry and Meghan's residence.

In addition, Thomas wants to get in touch with King Charles so they may talk about how they both miss their grandkids. He felt sorry for Archie and Lilibet after seeing Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, proudly waving to their supporters with their family on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, according to the Express.

“It struck me as very sad that Meghan and Harry's kids are being denied the right to know their cousins, who look like fantastic children, or take part in things like Trooping the Colour, which is their birthright,” he stated in the interview.

Stressing that his Meghan and Harry's kids will gradually star asking question about their ties to Royal family as “they are getting to the age”, he said: “I find myself wondering how Archie and Lilibet will feel in a few years' time when they realise all the things they have missed out on.”

When discussing his desire to spend time with his grandkids, three-year-old Lilibet and five-year-old Archie, Thomas remarked that he had never imagined himself and the King would be on the same page.

King Charles planning to travel to Montecito?

According to rumors, King Charles is eager to travel to Montecito, California, in an effort to appear as a “friendly grandfather” to his grandkids. Royal analyst Tom Quinn, as per The Mirror, said: “He is desperate to see his them and hates the idea that Archie and Lilibet will not remember him as the warm, friendly grandfather he wants to be.”

Thomas believes Meghan is still the “one person I want to hear from most”. As he approaches his 80th birthday on July 18, he thinks that Meghan won't get in touch with him to wish him a happy birthday. Thomas and Meghan's relationship worsened following his no-show at his daughter's wedding in 2018 and the subsequent paparazzi incident. According to reports, they haven't spoken to each other since then.