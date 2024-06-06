Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet would 'not be deemed a US citizen' if…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Princess Lilibet would not be deemed a US citizen if the Duchess had the same visa as the Duke, an American immigration lawyer stated. Meghan Markle gave birth to Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, 2021 in California. (Archewell/Getty)

Appearing on GB News' The Royal Record podcast, Melissa Chavin of the Chavin Immigration Law Office, Chavin described a scenario featuring the young princess in light of Prince Harry's entry into the United States on an A1 Head of State visa. Harry holds this visa because of Meghan being a US citizen.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

On being asked if both kids of Harry and Meghan will be able to qualify as US citizens, Chavin called Lilibet's case "very interesting" since she was born in the US.

“If Meghan Markle wasn't a US citizen and if she had an A1 head of state spousal visa, then Lilibet would be this very unusual exception to the rule that anyone born in the United States is a US citizen," she said.

"It’s a funny thing to think about," Chavin added.

Know more about Lilibet

Meghan gave birth to Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, 2021 in California. She is named after Queen Elizabeth's family nickname, while her second name, Diana, "was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales".

Last weekend, Lilibet turned 3 and Harry's family had a private celebration at their Montecito home.

The Duke and Duchess have sought to keep Lilibet and her five-year-old brother Archie out of the spotlight ever since they stepped out as working royals and relocated to the United States.

Also Read: King Charles' ‘special birthday gift’ for Princess Lilibet despite getting no invite from Harry

Prince Harry's US visa application under scrutiny

Harry's US visa documents became the subject of a judicial dispute after he admitted to using illegal drugs in the United Kingdom and America in his biography Spare.

The Heritage Foundation is suing the Department of Homeland Security to compel the release of visa documents of Harry.

The organisation intends to know if Harry confessed to using illegal substances before obtaining a US visa. According to US law, foreign people who admit to using drugs may be turned away at the border and denied a visa.

However, confession of previous illicit drug use does not necessarily mean that immigrants will be deported. They are lawfully required to admit whether they have consumed drugs on their visa application.