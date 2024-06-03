Meghan Markle cuts ties, Harry stews: Royal feud far from over as Duke's biggest worry is…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traded their life as senior working royals in the UK for sunny California, leaving behind royal duties but not the spotlight. As they dive headfirst into new ventures, the intense media gaze has returned, coinciding with a difficult year for the British royals. While some experts suggest Meghan has gracefully transitioned from her royal role, others indicate that Harry remains tethered to the past, grappling with few complexities and concerns which might affect Archie and Lilibet. (L-R) Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, US actress Meghan Markle and her fiancee Britain's Prince Harry attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. (AFP)

Meghan Markle has ‘moved on’ from Royal feud

The Sussexes gave up their roles as royals and their royal titles when they chose to leave the palace grounds. Yet, they kept their titles. However, what seemed like a family issue that would be sorted out soon turned into enmity after the couple made bombshell remarks about the royals in a Netflix documentary and an Oprah Winfrey interview unleashing the royals' worst nightmare. The royal feud has worsened over the years, but royal author Tom Quinn believes Meghan is now over the drama.

Speaking to Mirror, royal author and expert Tom Quinn said, “Meghan appears to have moved on to some extent but then she was only part of the Royal Family for a relatively short time and she has far more to focus on in the States than her husband has.”

Meghan ‘focuses on her life in America’

The former Suits star has fully embraced her new life in Montecito, California, finding happiness with her husband and two children. Despite living outside the royal sphere, the couple keeps conducting 'unofficial' royal tours under the title of Sussexes, a distinction they are content to maintain. Quinn says, “She's the main driver for their commercial enterprises in the States, where, having taken the dog for a walk each morning, Harry has a little to do beyond brooding over the past.”

Prince Harry is concerned about Archie and Lilibet

Although Meghan might have regained a feeling of normalcy, Harry's experience is quite the opposite. Having grown up in a life of royalty, moving away from that lifestyle to live without any royal status is tough. The biggest challenge for him is worrying about what his children will face in the future. The Duke tried to repair relationships with his British relatives by travelling to see his father, hoping for a second chance at making up, which didn't work out.

Quinn has previously mentioned to The Mirror that Harry is heartbroken over his separation from William and is determined to provide his children with a better life. "We know that Harry's deepest upset concerns not just his lack of relationship with George, Charlotte and Louis, but also his own children's lack of a relationship with their cousins," Quinn said.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle long for their children to have regular get-togethers and build strong bonds with their cousins, their current situation has made things problematic. Despite the challenges, Harry holds onto the hope that the cousins will at least manage to be friends when they grow up.