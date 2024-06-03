Jennifer Lopez hits flea market looking ‘gloomy’ with her daughter after 'devastating' tour cancellation

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's paradise has hit a rough patch, and Tinseltown is abuzz with rumours of their split. Concerns surrounding the A-listers deepened after JLo cancelled her highly anticipated This Is Me…Now concerts in LA, amid reports of low ticket sales. Fans were left concerned and eager for updates on the superstar's well-being. This weekend, however, offered a glimpse of normalcy, as JLo was spotted venturing out for a casual day with her daughter Emme. Notably, Affleck was absent. Jennifer Lopez is seen in web film, Atlas.(AP Photo)

Jennifer Lopez hits flea market with Emme

The All I Have singer, basking in the success of her sci-fi Netflix film Atlas, which was a great relief after her comeback flopped, was spotted spending time with her 16-year-old daughter Emme. This comes just days after she cancelled her tour amid split rumours with Ben Affleck. The singer welcomed her twins, Max and Emme Muñiz, with ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2008.

The busy mom of two took a break from the hustle with a trip to an LA flea market on Sunday. While photos captured the mother-daughter duo deep in conversation, eyewitnesses told Page Six that JLo, despite her 54 years, wasn't exactly radiating sunshine as she kept browsing the for about 45 minutes. Nevertheless, there was a touching moment when she put her arm around Emme's shoulder and also flaunted her wedding ring.

Jennifer Lopez cancels her LA tour

The singer, who rebranded her This is Me…Now tour to This is Me…Live, where she sang praises about the greatest love story with Ben Affleck with an accompanying documentary, pulled the plug on her reported $90 million LA residency she was slated to kick off in 2025. In a newsletter, she updated her fans and said, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," adding, “Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time...”

Sources close to the singer said, “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.” For months, rumours of a split between Jen and Ben have been making headlines, gaining momentum as the duo has almost stopped appearing together, shown zero PDA, and begun living separately.

Jen and Ben’s awkward outing at son’s basketball

Following their separation after their daughter Violet's graduation event, the couple, who reignited their decade-old romance and married in 2022, were seen together again at their son Samuel's basketball game. According to sources, the outing was somewhat awkward. Despite this, Ben and Jennifer seemed to be in good spirits. They were accompanied by Affleck's mother, Anne Boldt and later Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner. After they met outside the building near the parking area, they shared air kisses and exchanged greetings.