Happy Birthday Lilibet: Meghan and Prince Harry host lavish party with family; ‘may break royal tradition again..’

Party time for a little princess! The baby girl of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is turning three on June 4th, and the Sussexes are hosting a pre-birthday celebration at their home in Santa Barbara. The party started over the weekend with the attendance of close friends, family, and some special guests for the birthday girl. The celebratory mood comes shortly after Meghan received a distinguished honour in Nigeria, a month after the couple toured the country as part of Invictus. Prince Harry likely feels ‘keenly' that Archie and Lilibet are missing out on a significant Royal Easter tradition this year, reported The Mirror.(Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy Archewell Foundation)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter turns three

Harry and Meghan left the UK palace in 2020 after tying the knot in 2018. While their first child, Archie, was born in Harry’s hometown, their second, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, aka Lilibet, arrived in California after the couple stepped down from royal duties and moved to Meghan's hometown. As per People, they're celebrating her birthday a bit early, surrounded by their close circle family members, minus the royals.

Lilibet's first name honours Queen Elizabeth’s family nickname, while her middle name, Diana, pays tribute to her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales. Having raised their kids mostly out of the spotlight, the arrival of Lilibet was announced in 2021 when Meghan and Harry, in a joint statement, said, "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us 'Mama' and 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the Sussexes to possibly unveil a new portrait of the birthday girl, just like Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids. However, reports of their private celebrations have surfaced, making it seem unlikely. The estranged royals didn’t share any pictures of Archie when he turned five last month at their Montecito home.

Meghan Markle honoured with traditional Chieftaincy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently enjoyed a successful three-day trip to Nigeria as part of the Invictus Games. Their visit included a stop in Iwo, where Meghan received a special honour. The Oluwu of Iso, a traditional Nigerian leader, bestowed upon her a Chieftaincy Title and the Yoruba name Adetokunbo. In return, the Duchess wrote to Oba thanking him for the honour and hospitality.

“Your Imperial Majesty, Thank you for your warm welcome to Nigeria. I am deeply humbled by your blessing of the traditional Yoruba name, Adetokunbo. I treasure the name and appreciate your trust in me to carry it with grace and dignity.” She wrote in her letter as reported by Western post.

“Our visit to Nigeria was important for many reasons, but not least because it gave us an opportunity to explore and understand my heritage, which extends to our children. We look forward to coming back home one day,” she concluded.