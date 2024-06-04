 Happy Birthday Lilibet: Meghan and Prince Harry host lavish party with family; ‘may break royal tradition again..’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Happy Birthday Lilibet: Meghan and Prince Harry host lavish party with family; ‘may break royal tradition again..’

ByAditi Srivastava
Jun 04, 2024 02:26 AM IST

Meghan and Harry celebrate Lilibet's third birthday with a pre-birthday party in Santa Barbara

Party time for a little princess! The baby girl of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is turning three on June 4th, and the Sussexes are hosting a pre-birthday celebration at their home in Santa Barbara. The party started over the weekend with the attendance of close friends, family, and some special guests for the birthday girl. The celebratory mood comes shortly after Meghan received a distinguished honour in Nigeria, a month after the couple toured the country as part of Invictus.

Prince Harry likely feels ‘keenly' that Archie and Lilibet are missing out on a significant Royal Easter tradition this year, reported The Mirror.(Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy Archewell Foundation)
Prince Harry likely feels ‘keenly' that Archie and Lilibet are missing out on a significant Royal Easter tradition this year, reported The Mirror.(Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy Archewell Foundation)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter turns three

Harry and Meghan left the UK palace in 2020 after tying the knot in 2018. While their first child, Archie, was born in Harry’s hometown, their second, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, aka Lilibet, arrived in California after the couple stepped down from royal duties and moved to Meghan's hometown. As per People, they're celebrating her birthday a bit early, surrounded by their close circle family members, minus the royals.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Download Now!

Also read: Brad Pitt ‘in pain’ as Shiloh drops his last name; ‘he always wanted a daughter’

Lilibet's first name honours Queen Elizabeth’s family nickname, while her middle name, Diana, pays tribute to her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales. Having raised their kids mostly out of the spotlight, the arrival of Lilibet was announced in 2021 when Meghan and Harry, in a joint statement, said, "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us 'Mama' and 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the Sussexes to possibly unveil a new portrait of the birthday girl, just like Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids. However, reports of their private celebrations have surfaced, making it seem unlikely. The estranged royals didn’t share any pictures of Archie when he turned five last month at their Montecito home.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez hits flea market looking ‘gloomy’ with her daughter after 'devastating' tour cancellation

Meghan Markle honoured with traditional Chieftaincy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently enjoyed a successful three-day trip to Nigeria as part of the Invictus Games. Their visit included a stop in Iwo, where Meghan received a special honour. The Oluwu of Iso, a traditional Nigerian leader, bestowed upon her a Chieftaincy Title and the Yoruba name Adetokunbo. In return, the Duchess wrote to Oba thanking him for the honour and hospitality.

“Your Imperial Majesty, Thank you for your warm welcome to Nigeria. I am deeply humbled by your blessing of the traditional Yoruba name, Adetokunbo. I treasure the name and appreciate your trust in me to carry it with grace and dignity.” She wrote in her letter as reported by Western post.

“Our visit to Nigeria was important for many reasons, but not least because it gave us an opportunity to explore and understand my heritage, which extends to our children. We look forward to coming back home one day,” she concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Happy Birthday Lilibet: Meghan and Prince Harry host lavish party with family; ‘may break royal tradition again..’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // // // //