Meghan Markle may call 'old Suits pals, Priyanka Chopra' to save new podcast after Archetypes flop

After a less-than-stellar debut with Archetypes, Meghan Markle might dig into her old contact book to get in touch with her Hollywood network. Reports suggest the Duchess of Sussex could be reaching out to her former co-stars from the hit legal drama "Suits" to appear on her new podcast venture with Lemonada Media. This move comes after her debut podcast with Spotify failed to meet expectations, leaving her searching for ways to generate interest in her next project. Meghan Markle taps into Hollywood network for new podcast venture after disappointing Spotify debut: Expert says.

Priyanka Chopra could lead Meghan’s new podcast lineup

"Initially, we might expect her to call in favours from her remaining friends and work through their networks,” Celebrity PR Specialist Kayley Cornelius said in a recent interview with Express. “For instance, long-term friend Priyanka Chopra, who did not feature on 'Archetypes,' could be among the first names Meghan considers,” she added, addressing the initial lineup of stars who may visit the Duchess' studio to appear on her new podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently launched her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, signed with Lemonada Media in February 2024 for a new podcast set to launch in 2025. This follows Spotify, the leading platform in music and podcasts globally, deciding not to renew Meghan’s 'Archetypes' for a second season. The £15 million Spotify deal reportedly ended in 2023.

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan earlier said in a statament after locking the deal with the ‘ female-founded company.’

Meghan Markle may call on 'Suits' co-stars for new podcast

Other potential guests could include friends from her 'Suits' days, such as Abigail Spencer and Wendell Pierce, who likely remain accessible points of contact for Meghan," Cornelius said, emphasising that to make her new podcast successful, the Duchess might need to lean on her former Hollywood co-stars. The expert added that although the mother of two has lost touch with many friends, her contact list may not have completely diminished, but she will “certainly have a smaller pool to rely on.”

Archetypes, though it failed to attract a more star-studded crowd, did see some big names join Meghan for podcast sessions, including Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, and Andy Cohen. The podcast was co-produced by Harry. This comes amid reports that the Sussexes are continuously losing friends and connections in America and the entertainment industry pals they relied on when they moved to California.

The report also comes after Meghan and Harry’s reported fallout with prominent figures like David and Victoria Beckham. Allegedly, the strained relationship between the couples, who were once close friends was disclosed by Royal author Tom Bower. Bower in his new book, House of Beckham claims that when Meghan first encountered Victoria's immense riches, she was "annoyed" by it and believed they shared "very little" when they first crossed paths.