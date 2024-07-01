Kanye West flies to Moscow privately amid ‘financial woes’; Russian fans gather outside hotel chanting his name

Kanye West’s recent move has raised many eyebrows, especially in the US. The American rapper is reported to have flown into Moscow, marking a potentially controversial visit. However, he has not yet made a public appearance. If confirmed, Ye would be the first major American celebrity to set foot in Russia since the war in Ukraine began. Footage has emerged of thrilled Russian fans chanting Ye's name outside the luxury hotel where he's believed to be staying. Kanye West accused of threatening to shave students' heads and build jails in school(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Kanye West has landed in Moscow

Music producer Yana Rudkovskaya shared on social media, "Kanye West is already in Moscow! This is super news! Staying in the very heart of the capital!” She expressed her hopes for a concert at Luzhniki Stadium. She also posted a short video that appears to show West's back in his usual baggy clothes as he walks into a room, followed by security.

Rudkovskaya earlier claimed that the Vultures rapper would fly to Moscow for his scheduled concert in autumn. However, there is no official confirmation as of now. According to CNN, she now said, "According to my information, tomorrow he and the team will go and see Luzhniki (stadium)." Meanwhile, the news outlet confirmed that Luzhniki Stadium has no such concert scheduled at their venue.

“The information that Kanye West may hold his concert in Moscow is hype and fake,” said the general director of Talent Concert International to TASS as per CNN.

Moskvichka Showbiz, a Russia-based outlet, stated that Kanye's visit was to celebrate the birthday of Russian designer Gosha Rubchinsky, rather than for a concert. A video reportedly showing him in the Moscow subway has also surfaced.

Russian fans wait for Kanye West outside the hotel

Several videos of fans waiting outside Kanye's hotel in Moscow have flooded the internet, showing them chanting his name and waiting for almost 6 hours to catch a glimpse of Ye. While his wife Bianca Censori who mostly accompanies him on their international trips was not seen, Ye’s visit to the Russian capital arrives when the majority of international stars have boycotted the nation because of its current conflict with Ukraine.

The trip to Russia comes days after reports surfaced that Kanye is facing financial trouble following major brands cutting ties with him amid growing controversies. The report also mentioned him reaching out to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for help. “Kanye’s been burning through his savings at an alarming rate, and it’s starting to have a very real impact on his bank balance,” a source told InTouch earlier.

“He’s still got some money coming in, but ever since he lost that deal with Adidas, he’s seen many, many zeros drop off his net worth,” they added.