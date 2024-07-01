Biden 'no longer has mental acuity,' says Bill Ackman blaming Jill Biden who enjoys the 'feeling of power'

In a controversial statement, billionaire investor Bill Ackman claimed he ‘no longer' blames Joe Biden for not stepping aside from the race. Instead, he has pointed to First Lady Jill Biden, attributing the declining health of the POTUS to her alleged enjoyment of ‘wielding power.’ Ackman's remarks have sparked widespread debate amid ongoing political tensions surrounding the Biden administration's leadership and public perception. This follows a debate disaster where the president's inability to effectively counter his opponent, Donald Trump, did not go unnoticed. Blasting Joe Biden Bill Ackman said US Presidential election is “not a family wedding where we can make light of grandpa’s declining faculties”.(AP)

Bill Ackman slams First Lady for ‘putting her own interests first’

In a scathing attack on Sunday, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman criticised the First Lady for allegedly neglecting President Joe Biden's age and declining health. He accused her of pushing Biden to remain in the presidential race despite widespread calls for his replacement. Ackman suggested that Biden lacks the mental acuity to make crucial decisions about his own well-being.

"I no longer blame @POTUS Biden for not stepping aside. He no longer has the mental acuity to make important judgments about himself," Ackman tweeted, stressing his concerns about the president's health.

Nonetheless, he later accused First Lady Jill Biden of putting her own interests first, suggesting that she values her own benefits more than her husband's well-being and the country's safety. Stating that the fault lies within the first lady, he continued, "FL Jill Biden becomes irrelevant the moment her husband is no longer president," he tweeted, citing the potential loss of privileges such as "Air Force travel, glamorous life and White House engagements.”

Jill Biden publicly rallied in support of her husband following a series of televised gaffes during his CNN debate with Donald Trump, but criticism has mounted against her strategy On Saturday, the First Lady declared, "Joe isn't just the right person for the job. He's the only person for the job." However, her constant presence alongside Biden, where he can often be seen relying on her support while walking or talking, has drawn scrutiny from political enthusiasts and reportedly unsettled some Democrats.

Ackman accuses Jill Biden of leveraging her position for personal power

Recognizing the stress elements that might lead to Biden's neurological deterioration, Ackman slammed the community college professor and said, "Now in public appearances, she treats him like an infant ('You answered every question!') or an old man as she walks him off the stage.”

He proceeded to claim that she uses her role to gain personal authority, suggesting that she makes choices for the president. “Her power has clearly grown as he gets weaker. And she likes the feeling of power. She speaks for the president when he can’t or when he is napping.”

Ending on a ‘brutally’ critical note, he said the First Lady’s actions are posing a risk to the legacies and reputations of both herself and the president, describing the situation as potentially tragic for the Biden family and harmful for national security.