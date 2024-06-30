Biden to hold crucial family meeting at Camp David amid pressure to step down: Campaign end could be just days away

Amid mounting pressure to step down, President Biden is reportedly set to hold an important family meeting at Camp David. The POTUS is expected to likely discuss the future of his re-election campaign after a notably poor debate performance on Thursday night. This follows concerns expressed by numerous Democratic donors, according to various sources, regarding the physical and mental fitness of the president to effectively challenge opponent Donald Trump in the upcoming US elections. President Joe Biden kisses first lady Jill Biden during a fireworks show at a Fourth of July celebration at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)

Biden expected to discuss the ‘mess’ with family

As reported by NBC News, the 81-year-old commander-in-chief is scheduled to hold a confidential meeting with his family members at the 125-acre country retreat. The meeting, expected to include his wife Jill Biden, children, and grandchildren, is set for late Saturday. Initially scheduled before Thursday's debate, the situation has since evolved, prompting concerns over his reelection bid. The President is likely to seek family advice amid the growing ‘mess.’

Top party leaders still support President Biden

At the moment, it appears President Biden is not considering backing off, as he assured supporters at a rally in North Carolina of his unwavering commitment to win against Donald Trump in the upcoming November election. Although Biden has strong support from key party leaders like former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, NBC reports indicate that a number of other important party figures, such as Representatives Hakeem Jeffries, Jim Clyburn and Nancy Pelosi have expressed some doubts about his chances of winning, even though they still back his campaign for re-election.

“Of course he’s not dropping out,” clarified Lauren Hitt, Biden’s campaign spokesperson, addressing speculation about potential replacements, according to AP.

“Speaker Pelosi has full confidence in President Biden and looks forward to attending his inauguration on January 20, 2025,” Pelosi’s spokesperson told NBC following reports she privately expressed concerns after Debate disaster.

“Any suggestion that she has engaged in a different course of action is simply not true.” They added.

Leading Democrats agree that Biden deserves the opportunity to decide what comes next. Despite major internal challenges, Biden retains control over his political future. Having secured 99% of the pledged delegates during this year's Democratic primary, he has a clear mandate for the nomination. This means any decision to replace him needs to come from him first.