Rep Ronny Jackson demands drug test on President Biden, claims he may use enhancers for debate with Trump

Rep. Ronny Jackson from Texas, who used to be a White House doctor, suggested on Sunday that President Joe Biden should take drug tests right before and after Thursday's presidential debate against Donald Trump. Rep Ronny Jackson claims Biden uses performance-enhancing drugs(AFP)

"I'm asking, on behalf of many concerned Americans, that he takes a drug test before and after the debate, especially for performance-enhancing drugs," Jackson said on Fox News.

There have been unfounded claims that Biden uses performance-enhancing drugs, adding to the criticism about his age and mental fitness as he runs for another term at 81. Former President Donald Trump, now 78, has also faced questions about his mental sharpness and recently mistakenly called Jackson "Ronny Johnson" at a rally.

Jackson has in fact echoed Trump’s remarks, who accused Biden of using drugs to perform better in debates during a rally in Philadelphia.

"He gets a shot before the debate to boost his performance. So he comes out looking all energized," Trump told his supporters.

White House responds to Jackson's comments

When asked about Jackson's claims, a White House spokesperson referred to a previous statement from Andrew Bates, who said, "It's clear that Republicans are still intimidated by President Biden's strong State of the Union performance." Bates added, "After losing to Biden on many issues like infrastructure and reducing crime, they confuse confidence with drug use."

Last week, when CNN asked about Trump’s accusations, Biden campaign co-chair Mitch Landrieu pointed to Trump’s recent mistake of not remembering Jackson’s name and said, "Tell President Trump to bring whatever he's got."

Trump and Biden gear up for the debate

This isn't the first time drug tests have been mentioned before a presidential debate. In 2020, Trump said he was willing to take a drug test and thought Biden should too. In 2016, Trump also wanted to take a drug test before a debate with Hillary Clinton and asked her to do the same.

Jackson, a strong supporter of Trump, has faced his own controversies. He started at the White House during George W. Bush's presidency and was the White House doctor for Obama and Trump. In 2018, he withdrew from being nominated as head of the Department of Veterans Affairs after allegations of being drunk on duty and giving out prescription drugs without proper documentation. Jackson denied these allegations, calling them false.

A 2021 report from the Defense Department inspector general accused Jackson of misconduct, including abusive behavior and sexual harassment, which Jackson has also denied.