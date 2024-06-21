US Elections: When will Donald Trump debate Joe Biden? Date, time, moderators and everything you need to know

The US election season is heating up, and the political landscape is abuzz with anticipation as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump prepare for their first debate of the 2024 election cycle. Set to take place next week, the debate promises to be a defining moment in this year's campaign. US Election: Democrat Joe Biden will debate his Republican rival Donald Trump on CNN next week(REUTERS)

Over the summer, both Biden and Trump will officially become their parties' 2024 candidates. However, their first showdown will occur next week on CNN, marking the beginning of a heated contest that will see them clash on at least two occasions before the November 5 election.

When and Where is the Biden vs Trump Debate?

The highly anticipated debate will kick off at 9:00 PM EST (1:00 AM GMT) on Thursday, June 27. Broadcast live from Atlanta, Georgia, the event will be available on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max, and the CNN website.

What Are the Rules for Biden vs Trump Debate?

Veteran CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the 90-minute debate, which includes two commercial breaks. The candidates have already flipped a coin to determine podium placement and the order of closing statements. The Biden campaign chose tails, placing the president on the right side of the screen, while Trump will stand on the left. Trump opted to have the last word, allowing Biden to deliver his closing statement first.

Both candidates will stand throughout the debate, dispelling rumors that Biden had requested a seat. Campaign staff are barred from interacting with the candidates during the event, including breaks. Each candidate will have a pen, a pad of paper, and a bottle of water, but no props or pre-written notes are permitted. Unlike previous debates, microphones will be muted except during each candidate's turn to speak. Additionally, there will be no studio audience, with CNN committed to maintaining a civil discourse.

When will Biden-Trump debate after June 27?

In May, Biden challenged Trump to two debates, and Trump quickly agreed. Besides the CNN debate next week, a second debate is scheduled for September 10 on ABC News. While Trump has called for additional debates with live audiences, Biden has not agreed to this proposal.

Why are RFK Jr. and Other Candidates not debating?

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did not qualify for the CNN debate, missing the network's polling and ballot requirements. Kennedy has accused the Biden and Trump campaigns of colluding with CNN to exclude him, calling the decision "undemocratic, un-American, and cowardly."

Biden vs Trump Debate Preparations

Both candidates are intensely preparing for the debate, though their approaches differ significantly. Biden is working with his advisors at Camp David, focusing on framing the election as a choice between two opposites and continuing his "punchier" approach towards Trump. Meanwhile, Trump is holding informal policy discussions with lawmakers and advisors, setting a low bar for Biden while alleging media bias against him.