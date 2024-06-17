Bill Ackman fumes over Biden being helped off stage by Obama, 'his second term is a grave threat’

Bill Ackman has expressed his concerns over a video where former president Barack Obama was seen guiding a confused Joe Biden off stage as the president appeared to freeze at a Los Angeles fundraiser. The video, shared by Piers Morgan, was reshared by Ackman. Bill Ackman says ‘advancing Biden for second term’ will put world at ‘great risk’ (REUTERS/Richard Brian/File Photo, photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

Ackman took to social media to express his disappointment with the Democratic Party for “advancing Biden for a second term.” He addressed concerns over Biden’s age, like many others have in the past, adding that the “perception of weak leadership in the United States has led to global chaos.”

“I have been criticized by some for sharing these @POTUS Biden videos which appear almost every day. I have read numerous articles which somehow suggest that the camera angle, the duration of the clip or some form of right wing manipulation explains Biden’s behavior on camera,” Ackman wrote in a post on X.

He added, “Some people are old at 81 and others are sharp, vigorous, and impressive. Compare Warren Buffett at 93 and Biden at 81. Biden is an old 81 who can’t find his way off a stage or stay present and focused at a G7 conference. Is that who should be the leader of the free world for the next five years?”

‘The Democratic Party is destroying itself’

Many leaders, including some Democrats, are concerned over Biden’s age and his ability to function properly ahead of the 2024 election. The president has on multiple occasions frozen on stage, made embarrassing gaffes, and forgotten names of important people. In fact last year, Sharon Sweda, the leader of the Democratic Party in Lorain County in Ohio, bluntly said that death is "imminent" for elderly people like him.

Ackman wrote that a “president should not have to be led off stage by hand or with an arm wrapped around him,” referring to the recent incident. “The reality of weak leadership is a long-term serious and continued threat to our country,” he added.

“The Democratic Party is destroying itself by advancing Biden for a second term,” Ackman wrote. “This is the Emperor’s New Clothes in real life. But it is not a children’s book or a joke. The world is at great risk, and a Biden second term is a grave threat to global security and prosperity.”