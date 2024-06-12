Joe Biden seen hugging Hunter in public show of support during Delaware airport photo op

Joe Biden was seen embracing his son Hunter Biden and extending support publicly after the first son’s conviction on three federal gun charges. The president had arranged an airport photo op. Joe Biden seen hugging Hunter in public show of support (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

Biden was greeted by Hunter when he made a midweek, mid-workday trip to Wilmington, Delaware. Also present with Hunter were his wife Melissa Cohen and their son Beau, 4, on the tarmac of the airport of the Delaware Air National Guard.

President Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter Biden at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)

Biden was seen hugging Hunter and speaking to him for a few minutes in front of the press pool, which included photographers, videographers and reporters for various print, radio and TV outlets. The interaction, which was made for viewing, took place around 4:40 pm. Hunter and Biden’s tête-à-tête was followed by a motorcade to Biden’s Wilmington home.

A federal jury found Hunter guilty on all three federal felony gun charges he was facing. He was accused of violating laws that are in place to prevent drug addicts from owning guns.

Joe Biden and Hunter Biden break their silence

Biden later broke his silence, saying in a statement, according to AFP, “I am the President, but I am also a Dad. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery. I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.”

Hunter’s conviction is unique as it marks the first time an immediate family member of a US president has been found guilty of a crime while the president’s term in office is undergoing. Hunter later said in a statement that he was “disappointed” by the outcome.

“I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome,” he said. “Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time.”

Defence attorney Abbe Lowell said they are “naturally disappointed” by the verdict, adding that they respect the jury process and will continue to pursue legal challenges. “Through all he has been through in his recovery, including this trial, Hunter has felt grateful for and blessed by the love and support of his family,” Lowell said.