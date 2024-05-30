Joe Biden lashes out at reporter who asked him about handing over power to Kamala Harris: ‘Did you fall on your head?’

Joe Biden snapped at a reporter for asking him if he would hand over power to Kamala Harris before January 2029, or complete a full second term. This incident took place before the president spoke to a rally at a half-full school gym. Joe Biden lashes out at reporter who asked him about handing over power to Kamala Harris (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“Are you OK?” Biden shouted in response as he stood across the tarmac at Philadelphia International Airport. “Are you all right? You’re not hurt, are you?”

Unable to hear properly, the reporter asked if Biden could “approach.” “I said, are you OK? Did you fall on your head or something?” Biden shouted again, as his entourage burst out in laughter, including Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.).

If Biden manages to complete a full term, he would be 86. Because of his age, Republicans often say that voting for Biden is the same as voting for Harris to take over in the Oval Office. According to some polls, most Americans are worried that the president may not be able to complete an eight-year presidency due to his age.

Joe Biden’s praises for Kamala Harris

Back in 2022, Biden expressed his admiration for Harris as questions about her performance were growing. The president said he could not imagine anyone else serving by his side.

As the two of them delivered remarks at a virtual Democratic National Committee grassroots event, Biden said at the time, “Hi, Kamala. I love you. You always have my back. You’re really amazing. You’re the best partner I could imagine."

"I do," Harris replied.

Even as long back as in 2020, when Biden was a Democratic Party presidential nominee, he praised his running mate Harris during his nomination acceptance speech. At the time, Harris had made history in US politics by becoming the first Indian-American and Black woman to get a major party's vice presidential nomination on the third day of the virtual Democratic National Convention.

"Her story is the American story. She knows about all of the obstacles thrown in the way of so many in our country. Women, Black women, Black Americans, South Asian Americans, immigrants. The left out and the left behind. She has overcome every obstacle she has ever faced," Biden said of Harris at the time.