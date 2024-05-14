Kamala Harris uses F-word at leadership summit, audience react. VIDEO

US vice president Kamala Harris used the F-word while speaking at the annual Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Legislative Leadership Summit on Monday. The event moderated by Jimmy O. Yang was live-streamed on the White House website. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies annual leadership summit.(PTI)

"We have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open," Kamala Harris said while talking about how minorities in the US should advocate for themselves.

"Sometimes they won't, and then you need to kick that f****** door down," Harris added.

Harris's statement was met with laughter among the audience and applauded. However, she immediately said "Excuse my language", while the audience laughed.

The moderator Yang then replied, "We got to make T-shirts with that saying, “Kick the f****** door down”" and the audience broke into more laughter.

During the event, Harris also hailed the sacrifices and resolve of her mother who came from India to the United States in the 1950s, at a time when not many Indian-Americans were there. Harris also recalled how her mother used to counsel her.

"My mother gave my sister and me a lot of advice. And one of the things that she said to me that has had a lasting impact is she said, “Kamala, you may be the first to do many things. Make sure you’re not the last,”" said Harris.

Meanwhile, with similar instances of such language commonly used publicly in US politics and by even the US Presidents, people are not very surprised by it. Here is how social media reacted to a video clip of Kamala Harris' statement.

"Yes, she said the F**k word. Ohh what a legend," wrote one user.

"Kamala works very hard," posted another user.

“I voted for her every time she was on ballot in California. And of course for Biden/Harris,” commented a third user.