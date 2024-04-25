Vice President Kamala Harris unaffected by Secret Service agent's ‘distressing behaviour’

A US Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly exhibited “distressing behaviour” at Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning, leading to hospitalization. Secret Service agent assigned to Kamala Harris got into fight with other agents. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo, File)(AP)

Harris was not present at the airbase during the incident.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to a statement by the U.S. Secret Service, the agent “began displaying behavior their colleagues found distressing. The agent was removed from their assignment while medical personnel were summoned.”

“At approximately 9 a.m. April 22, a U.S. Secret Service special agent supporting the Vice President’s departure from Joint Base Andrews began displaying behavior their colleagues found distressing. The agent was removed from their assignment while medical personnel were summoned,” Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi told the Washington Examiner.

“The Vice President was at the Naval Observatory when this incident occurred and there was no impact on her departure from Joint Base Andrews. The U.S. Secret Service takes the safety and health of our employees very seriously. As this was a medical matter, we will not disclose any further details.”

ALSO READ| NYPD chief heckled by pro-Palestine protesters in New York

Secret Service is conducting an investigation the agent

CBS News reported that the agent was speaking incoherently, spouting gibberish, and even engaged in a physical fight with another officer. Allegedly, the agent pushed the special agent in charge while near the lounge area of Joint Base Andrews.

The USSS confirmed that the situation did not impact the Vice President's scheduled departure from Joint Base Andrews, approximately an hour before her arrival for a flight to Wisconsin.

The Secret Service agent was then handcuffed and detained by fellow Secret Service agents who intervened, with ambulances summoned to provide medical assistance.

After an initial evaluation, the agent was admitted to a hospital.

CBS News reported that there were no signs of substance use contributing to the agent's behaviour at the time.

ALSO READ| Netanyahu compares US uni protesters to 1930s Nazis, 'We’ve seen in history...'

The USSS is currently in a temporary holding pattern, awaiting further updates on the agent's condition. Once additional medical attention and evaluation are provided, a decision will be made regarding the agent's ability to return to duty.

This will be accompanied by an internal review, and any medical and disciplinary implications may be evaluated for the agent's top-secret security clearance. As of the present, he was handled mainly as a medical one, rather than a disciplinary problem.