 NYPD chief heckled by pro-Palestine protesters in New York - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NYPD chief heckled by pro-Palestine protesters in New York

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 01:52 PM IST

NYPD Chief confronted and abused by pro-Palestine protesters in New York.

As fresh pro-Palestine protests have overtaken New York and 21 other universities police crackdown on demonstrators has been met by strict police action. Now a new video captures a chaotic scene at New York University, where protesters confronted and insulted NYPD Assistant Chief James McCarthy and his officers. The incident unfolded on Monday night after police arrested a demonstrator at an anti-Israel rally.

Demonstrators face off with NYPD officials as they stand in solidarity with the ongoing protests in support of Palestinians happening on the Columbia University campus, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City(REUTERS)
Demonstrators face off with NYPD officials as they stand in solidarity with the ongoing protests in support of Palestinians happening on the Columbia University campus, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City(REUTERS)

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In the video, protesters can be heard shouting, "F–k you! F–k you, pigs," as they surround and berate the officers, demanding the release of the arrested woman. McCarthy is seen struggling to open glass doors while protesters circle him, effectively trapping the police.

Some officers are seen pushing protesters' hands away as McCarthy manages to lead his team around the building to find another entrance. Throughout, the protesters chant, "Free! Free Palestine!" and label the officers as "F–king fascists."

The arrested woman shouts at the officers, "All I did was throw a f–king bag!" as they try to gain entry into the NYU Catholic Center. Eventually, the officers find another entrance and hurry inside, pushing out a protester attempting to follow them.

Also Read: Campus Crackdown Across US: Top 10 Updates

On the other side of the doors, protesters continue to shout insults and accuse the police of unlawful actions. They bang on the doors and yell, "Shame," claiming the officers are "kidnapping" their fellow protester.

The incident took place as the NYPD was called to clear a campus encampment set up by over 100 protesters at NYU. The students had created a "tent city" in solidarity with a similar encampment at Columbia University, demanding their school divest from Israel-related holdings due to the conflict in Gaza.

During the clash with police, some protesters reportedly threw bottles at NYPD officers, and one demonstrator allegedly hit an officer in the head with a chair. The NYPD has not yet responded to requests for comment on the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / US News / NYPD chief heckled by pro-Palestine protesters in New York
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On