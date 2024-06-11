Joe Biden's heart-breaking reaction after son Hunter found guilty of gun crimes: ‘But I am also a dad’

After Joe Biden's first son Hunter Biden convicted on felony gun charges, the US President asserted that he and First Lady Jill Biden “love our son”. In a statement, Biden asserted that “I am the President, but I am also a Dad” and added that he was “so proud of the man [Hunter] is today."(AP)

In a statement, Biden asserted that “I am the President, but I am also a Dad” and added that he was “so proud of the man [Hunter] is today."

“So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery,” he asserted.

This comes a week after the 81-year-old commander-in-chief declared that he will accept the verdict in the case and continue to uphold the legal process as Hunter examines an appeal.

President Biden has remained out of the federal courthouse in Delaware and hardly said much about the case, in a bid to avoid giving an impression of intervening in the criminal investigation brought by his own Justice Department.

However, Biden's supporters and colleagues have expressed concern over the toll that the trial and now the conviction would have on the incumbent President, who has long been worried with his only living son’s well-being and continued sobriety.

The Delaware trial witnessed prosecution testimony from Hunter Biden's ex-wife, former girlfriend, daughter and sister-in-law. They all provided firsthand details of his growing addiction in the weeks preceding and following his purchase of the weapon in October 2018.

Prosecutors also presented text messages, images, and bank records, alleging that Hunter was in the clutches of addiction when he purchased the gun and deliberately violated the rules by replying "no" to a federal screening application about his drug use.

Also Read: Joe Biden says he would not pardon son Hunter Biden for the 2018 firearm purchase

Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years imprisonment

Hunter Biden was convicted of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, submitting an inaccurate statement on the form by declaring he was not a drug user and illegally keeping the pistol for 11 days.

He faces up to 25 years imprisonment when he is sentenced by Judge Maryellen Noreika. However, first-time offenders typically do not receive anywhere near the maximum, and it’s uncertain whether Noreika would give Hunter time behind bars. The judge is yet to announce a sentencing date.

Hunter has joined former US President Donald Trump, his father's main challenger, as both have been convicted ahead of the November elections, the year which is more about the legal battles and courtroom than political rallies, debates and campaign events and rallies.