Hunter Biden becomes first child of US President to be convicted of crime: Netizens ask ‘will Joe keep his promise?’

Days after Donald Trump became the first former or sitting US President to be convicted of a crime in hush money trial, Joe Biden's son Hunter too found guilty in federal gun trial. Hunter Biden became the first child of a serving United States President to be convicted of a crime after a 12-member jury in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday found him guilty on all three counts.

Hunter, 54, nodded briefly after the decision was given. He then patted his attorney, Abbe Lowell, on the back before hugging another member of his legal team.

However, thejudge did not set a date for sentence, but stated that it is generally within 120 days. It seems that the sentencing would take place before theNovember 5 US presidential election.

Guidelines for imprisonment for firearms crimes range from 15 to 21 months, although legal experts say prisoners in similar instances frequently receive shorter sentences and are less likely to be detained if they follow the terms of their preliminary release.

On May 30, Trump was convicted on 34 misdemeanor counts of fabricating company documents to cover up hush money payment to former film star Stormy Daniels. He alleged that Democrats pursued the case against him in order to stop him from reclaiming power in his potential rematch with Joe Biden.

Congressional Democrats have backed Joe Biden, citing the Hunter Biden prosecution as proof that the incumbent President does not use the legal system to advance political or personal gain, while declaring that he would not pardon his son if convicted.

Hunter Biden's unending legal troubles

The case against Hunter Biden was filed by US Department of Justice Special Counsel David Weiss, who was appointed by Trump. He also charged Hunter with three felony and six minor tax charges in California, claiming that he neglected to pay $1.4 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019, despite spending millions on drugs, escorts, luxury cars among others

Biden's son has pleaded not guilty to all the accusations and the trial is slated for September 5 in Los Angeles.

Hunter's attorneys attempted to demonstrate that he was not consuming drugs when he purchased the pistol and didn't mean to falsify since he never considered himself an illicit drug user when filling out the form.

Here's how netizens are reacting to Hunter Biden's conviction

Reacting to his conviction, one X user wrote: “Historic moment in U.S Politics. Let’s see if Joe keeps his promise not to pardon.”

“This is a great news that means more reasons to vote Biden out,” another reacted.

“So how long till Biden Pardons him?” a third user wrote, while the fourth wondered, “Was pretty much on the cards. Will this have an impact on Joe?”

“Hunter Biden Guilty. This is NOTHING compared to the REAL CRIMES Hunter committed. International money laundering, selling access to the White House, child sex trafficking, drugs, on and on,” Bill Mitchell wrote.