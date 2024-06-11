Donald Trump calls Taylor Swift ‘very beautiful’ but says she's also…

Former US President Donald Trump mentioned Taylor Swift in his new book – Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass – commenting on her “beauty.” The book relives Trump’s years as a reality TV star and is written by Ramin Setoodeh who is the co-editor of Variety. Donald Trump comments on Taylor Swift's 'unusual beauty' and 'liberal stance'(AFP/file/AFP)

Talking about Swift, Trump reduced the talents of the pop sensation to just her beauty. In November 2023, when Setoodeh asked Trump’s thoughts about Swift stating she was one of “the biggest celebrity of our times”, the former US president praised her but only for her beauty and appearance. He also questioned if Swift was just acting to be a liberal in the public eye.

Trump mentioned Taylor Swift as an ‘unusual beauty but liberal’ in the forthcoming book

Expressing his view about the Cardigan singer, Trump said “She’s got a great star quality,” Trump, 77, admitted. “She really does.” He further praised the singer, “I think she’s beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!”

Trump admitted he does not know the singer well. He asked Shetoodeh, “But she is liberal, or is that just an act? She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal.”

Taylor Swift is rumoured to be secretly conservative

According to Page Six, The Tourtured Poets Department singer was rumoured to be secretly conservative during the 2016 Presidential elections. In her 2020 documentary, Miss Americana, the singer explained, “Back in the [2016] presidential election, I was in such a horrendous place that I wasn’t going to pop my head out. These aren’t your dad’s celebrities, and these aren’t your dad’s Republicans. … I need to be on the right side of history.”

In 2018, Taylor openly supported Tennessee Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. She elaborated “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” via her Instagram.

The singer-songwriter continued, “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.”