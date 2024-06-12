Which prison could Hunter Biden be sent to? This cushy California facility with private wing may become his home

If Hunter Biden is sent to prison, he will possibly be put in a comfortable California facility for a short while. He will likely have access to yoga classes, the ocean-breeze, and possibly even a private wing so he can live alongside his secret service detail, according to legal experts. A cushy California prison with access to a private wing may be Hunter Biden's home (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(AP)

Oh Tuesday, June 11, Hunter was found guilty of lying about his drug addiction to purchase a gun back in 2018. He could face up to 25 years behind bars, but it is reportedly unlikely that he would receive the maximum sentence. That is, if at all there is a sentence.

“My guess is they would send him to Lompoc,” said Wall Street Prison Consultants director Larry Levine, referring to Federal Corrections Institute Lompoc on the sunny California coast. The place is located two hours northwest of Hunter’s home in Malibu. “It’s a prime location,” Larry added.

“It’s nice. I was there. It’s near the ocean, it’s got good climate, it’s a park-like setting. It’s laid back,” said Larry. Larry has notably served 10 years in 11 different federal prisons for gun and narcotics charges.

“There’s an airport nearby, the food’s not that bad. The staff isn’t cuckoo,” he added, according to New York Post.

Larry believes Hunter will not go to jail for more than 36 months, and may be out in half that time with good behaviour. Actress Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli previously served many months in FCI Lompoc for his role in the ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal in 2021.

“Normally somebody with a gun charge, they would send you to a low security institution,” Larry said. “It’s not like you’re going to summer camp, but they don’t lock the doors. It’s a lot of white collar people hanging out, talking about their crimes.”

What benefits could Hunter Biden get?

Besides yoga and exercising, Hunter would possibly have access to as many as five visits per month, lasting anywhere from two to six hours, Larry said. Each month, he would likely be allowed about 500 minutes of phone calls.

Prison jobs Hunter may be assigned during the day could be cleaning dishes, being a janitor, or doing clerical work. He would earn $5.25 an hour.

Being the son of president Joe Biden, Secret Service detail will likely follow him into prison. He may be given private quarters away from the prison population.

“He’s not going to live in the normal housing unit, they can put him in his own room,” said Larry. “They might cordon off an area or have him living in an office.”

“They will put him in a bunk, and he will have two or three secret service officers living with him,” he added.

Other similar prisons Hunter may be put in are the low security FCI Terminal Island in Los Angeles, or FCI Victorville Camp, which is also a minimum security facility, located about two hours north of Malibu.