Vivek Ramaswamy condemns ‘sham’ Hunter Biden trial, MTG slams 1st son as 'sacrificial lamb': Republican reactions ensue

Although the Trump Campaign unleashed words of contempt following Hunter Biden's guilty verdict on three counts of lying about his drug addiction to illegally purchase a gun, other Republican leaders expressed their approval of the line of action on Tuesday. Vivek Ramaswamy and Marjorie Taylor Greene discredit Hunter Biden trial as a "distraction" from other alleged crimes of the Biden Family.

The Trump campaign labelled the trial a “distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family.” However, other officials from the primary political rival of the Democratic Party hailed the Tuesday verdict as a “step toward accountability. ”

The first son's trial follows Trump's May 30 guilty verdict. As the first former US president to be found guilty of a felony and the presumptive nominee for the Republican Party for this year's elections, Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents to cover up a sex scandal involving the former adult film star Stormy Daniels. While Republican allies had previously slammed Trump's conviction as a “rigged” politically motivated stunt, along with the former president himself falsely declaring it a “scam,” they've rolled out a starkly contrasting batch of reactions to the case surrounding Hunter Biden.

Republican leaders react to Hunter Biden's conviction

Agreeing with the Trump campaign message, the ex-US presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy called the Hunter Biden trial a “sham" “to legitimize the Trump conviction.” Urging people not to “fall for” the focus on the guilty verdict, he tweeted: “Hunter Biden trial was a sham. It’s a smoke screen to legitimize the Trump conviction & to deflect attention from the Biden family’s actual likely crimes: selling off our foreign policy to make their family rich.”

Also read | Trump campaign slams Hunter Biden trial as ‘distraction from real crimes of the Biden Crime Family'

Along with his online statement, he shared a video message, explaining why the Hunter Biden trial came right after the Trump conviction. “It also avoids accountability for the Biden Crime Family on the actual things that Hunter Biden should have been charged for,” Ramaswamy added.

He continued, “For example, peddling foreign influence while his actual father, Joe Biden, was the Vice President of the United States. Hunter had no business serving on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, a state-affiliated energy company. That's affiliated with the same country, Ukraine, that his father, now as the US President, is sending hundreds of billions of dollars of your taxpayer money to. That's where the real crimes lie.”

“So, this deflects accountability for the actual investigations that are more close to implicating Joe Biden,” Ramaswamy concluded.

Similarly, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, representing Georgia’s 14th District, also called to attention how “the biggest crimes of the Biden Crime Family remain untouched.” Also calling him the “Deep State's sacrificial lamb,” MTG tweeted, "Millions of dollars from foreign influence peddling into Joe Biden’s bank account.

Hunter Biden just became the Deep State’s sacrificial lamb to show that Justice is “balanced” while the other Biden crimes remain ignored."

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer stated, “Today's verdict is a step toward accountability.”

Also read | Joe Biden's heart-breaking reaction after son Hunter found guilty of gun crimes: ‘But I am also a dad’

Comer has been leading the impeachment inquiry into Jode Biden's alleged corrupt ties. In addition to commenting on Hunter Biden's conviction, he urged the Department of Justice to investigate “everyone involved in the Bidens' corrupt influence peddling schemes that generated over $18 million in foreign payments to the Biden family. In the same message, he suspected department officials of continuing to “cover for the Big Guy, Joe Biden” until the aforementioned clause wasn't achieved.

Congressman Tom Tiffany, serving the 7th District of Wisconsin, chimed in with his tweet: “This is just the beginning of holding the Biden Crime Family accountable… Now, let's do Joe Biden.”

Sen. Josh Hawley was among several other politicians to point out that the Biden Justice Department initially negotiated to strike up a plea deal in 2023. If this had gone through, the first son would have gotten two years of probation on pleading guilty to misdemeanour tax charges.

“Never forget DOJ tried to avoid this trial & verdict by giving Hunter a sweetheart plea deal. Until the judge exposed them,” Hawley wrote on X/Twitter.

Conservative legal commentator Mike Davis credited the Delaware jury for putting “the facts and law above politics.” “There is overwhelming evidence of Hunter Biden’s guilt on the gun charges,” he tweeted. Also stressing, “overwhelming evidence of Joe Biden’s foreign corruption, which greatly compromises our national security,” Davis added, “Delaware US Attorney David Weiss, handpicked by both Democrat senators, only brought these gun charges after he got caught by an honest judge attempting to jam through a sweetheart deal, with a back-door pardon, to protect the Biden family.”

Adding, “If Hunter Biden were a black man, he’d be sent to prison, Davis asked people not to hold their breath about the president's claims of not pardoning his son. He insinuated Biden would “do it the day after the election.”