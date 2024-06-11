Trump campaign slams Hunter Biden trial as ‘distraction from real crimes of the Biden Crime Family'

Nearly a month before former President Donald Trump's sentencing date, a son of the sitting president has been convicted of lying about his addiction to buy a gun illegally. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was found guilty on all three counts on Tuesday by a 12-member jury in Wilmington, Delaware. FILE - Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, left, speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, June 9, 2024, and President Joe Biden speaks at White House in Washington, June 4, 2024.(AP)

His father, Joe Biden, soon issued a statement claiming that he respects the judicial process while his son considers an appeal. Though a life-changing decision, the Biden campaign can now weaponise this verdict against Trump, who has been radically fuming wild allegations of political bias and posing new levels of threats to the rule of law in the US, falsely accusing that the New York hush money trial was “rigged” or a “scam.”

The Hunter Biden trial verdict makes him the first son of a sitting US president to be convicted. While his father accepted the case's outcome, the rival contesting presidential nominee has again launched his attacks against the Biden family.

Donald Trump campaign on the conviction of Hunter Biden

The former president's campaign initially released a statement via CNN, which was eventually updated to omit “well wishes" to Hunter.

The original statement read: “This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine. Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit. As for Hunter, we wish him well in his recovery and legal affairs.”

Soon after that, in addition to the media outlet notifying the revised version of the statement, the former president's son, Donald Trump Jr posted the edited copy on X/Twitter.

Penned by Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign National Press Secretary, the statement is as follows: “his trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine. Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit.”