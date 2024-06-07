Bill Ackman questions ‘grandpa’ Biden rerun after embarrassing D-Day moment: ‘This is not a family wedding…’

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman on Friday questioned incumbent President Joe Biden's mental acuity and physical capabilities forWhite House rerun, stating that the US presidential election is “not a family wedding where we can make light of grandpa’s declining faculties”. Blasting Joe Biden Bill Ackman said US Presidential election is “not a family wedding where we can make light of grandpa’s declining faculties”.(AP)

Ackman was responding to a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, by advocate Chris D. Jackson. The clip comes as a clarification after Biden faced mockery for suffering an “embarrassing” moment while sharing a stage with French President Macron and his spouse Brigitte Macron, as well as US First Lady Jill Biden at a D-Day memorial in France.

With a caption reading “Awkward” and a cringe emoji, Republican Party’s official RNC Research on Thursday shared a clip that went viral on X, garnering over four million views. In the video, POTUS appeared to be completely lost for a moment while trying to sit on a chair behind him.

Though there was a chair placed behind Biden, some users on X called out the President for attempting to “sit in an imaginary chair.”

However, the actual footage of the occasion indicates that milliseconds later, after stopping for a few seconds to allow Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin introduction to be completed, Biden did sit in a very genuine chair, as shown in the video.

Biden's supporters come to his rescue as Donald Trump Jr. blasts POTUS

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. also chastised Biden by sharing the similar video. “Is there ever a time when Americans realize just how much of an embarrassment this is on a world stage?”

“Does this kind of incompetence and weakness encourage our enemies to act the way they’ve been acting? Of course it does!” he added.

Following the backlash, the Biden supporters came for his rescue and backed his re-run for the White House, with Jackson writing, “This is how misinformation works. They show part of a clip for a reason. President Biden starts to sit down because that's what he is supposed to do! @CommunityNotes, where are you at?!”

Biden should have stepped aside for another candidate a year ago, says Ackman

Reacting to his post, Ackman stated that “Biden is clearly out of step her”, mentioning that Macron, France's First Lady and the entire audience “clearly understand when it is appropriate to stand respectfully and when to sit down.”

Mocking Biden's supporters, the billionaire remarked that “those who accept Biden’s failed decorum here do so in the way you look the other way from an aged grandfather’s gaffes at a family event while considering whether you should include him in the next one.”

Calling the White House elections a “sacred ceremony”, he went on to say it acknowledges the US’ role in saving the free world “because of the strength and commitment of our military and the thousands of Americans who sacrificed their lives to save the world on D Day.”

He further highlighted that President's mental and physical abilities matter in how the US project its power around the globe. “Our failure to show strength in the White House and deter our enemies is one of the principal causes for the deterioration of the world order.”

Continuing his tirade against Biden, he stressed that the Democrat must have stepped aside for another candidate a year ago, adding that “his failure to do so will be his legacy.”