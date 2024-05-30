Elon Musk to become a policy advisor if Donald Trump returns to White House?

Donald Trump may choose Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk as a policy adviser if he reclaims the White House in November's election, it was reported. The two have talked about ways in which Elon Musk could have "formal input and influence" over economic and border security policies, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people in the know. Earlier this year, Elon Musk and Donald Trump met in Florida. At the time, the tech billionaire said that he would not donate money to Donald Trump or Joe Biden .(Reuters)

Elon Musk also informed Donald Trump about his influence campaign through which he is convincing US business leaders not to support Joe Biden who is seeking a second term. Elon Musk has talked to billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and has also discussed funding a "data-driven project to prevent voter fraud," the outlet said.

Trump campaign spokesperson Brian Hughes said, as per the report, that only Donald Trump will decide “what role an individual plays in his presidency.”

When Donald Trump and Elon Musk met in March

Earlier this year, Elon Musk and Donald Trump met in Florida. At the time, the tech billionaire said that he would not donate money to Donald Trump or Joe Biden but would rather “use his clout ... to help defeat Biden by galvanizing the support of influential allies.”

Elon Musk's support for Republican party

Elon Musk has made claims similar to the Republican party in the recent past as the billionaire earlier said, without evidence, that Joe Biden is intentionally allowing migrants to cross the US-Mexico border. He has also endorsed anti-semitic comments on X (formerly Twitter)- his social media platform.

Elon Musk has publicly criticized Joe Biden policies on immigration, electric vehicles and tariffs but is yet to make any formal endorsement in November's contest. Donald Trump has said that he did not know if he has the billionaire's support but after Elon Musk took over X, he reinstated the former US president's account which was banned following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Donald Trump instead launched his own social media platform- Truth Social- which owned by Trump Media and Technology Group Corp.