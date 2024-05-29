Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's shoutout to Elon Musk: ‘Tesla is far ahead in…’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised electric vehicle maker Tesla during an interview with Yahoo Finance last week when asked about automakers venturing into the self-driving space. Jensen Huang said, “Tesla is far ahead in self-driving cars, but every single car, someday, will have to have autonomous capability.” Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks during the Dell Technologies World conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.(Bloomberg)

This comes as Jensen Huang said that Nvidia has a better-than-expected forecast, telling investors that the company is expecting more demand for its AI graphics processing units, or GPUs. Nvidia has become the top supplier to the biggest technology companies as it has now about 80% of the market for AI chips. He said, “We are fundamentally changing how computing works and what computers can do."

Jensen Huang's praise for Elon Musk comes at a time when Tesla shareholders are set to hold a vote in June to reinstate his pay package which is valued at $47 billion after a court voided his compensation in January this year. A shareholder filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk arguing that the package was excessive.

Earlier, Elon Musk compared the current AI race to a poker game and said Tesla will be betting big with Nvidia in January. In a post on X, he said that Tesla will spend over $500 million on Nvidia's AI chips in 2024, adding, “The table stakes for being competitive in AI are at least several billion dollars per year at this point.”