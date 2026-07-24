Over 600 PGs found operating without fire NOCs: Officials

At least 642 paying guest (PG) accommodations in Gurugram inspected so far have been found operating without a fire no-objection certificate (NOC) or adequate fire safety equipment, according to fire department officials. Officials said notices have been sent to all the PGs and will be sealed if they don’t apply for an NOC or install proper fire safety equipment.

Officials said none of the PGs inspected during the ongoing citywide fire safety survey complied with mandatory fire safety norms, raising serious safety concerns.

Officials said notices have been sent to all the PGs and will be sealed if they don’t apply for an NOC or install proper fire safety equipment.

The survey has so far covered around 40% of the city, including DLF Phase 3, Chakkarpur, Sector 45, and Sushant Lok Phases 1 and 2. Officials said the inspection is progressing slowly due to staff shortages. “If there is a major fire incident, the survey has to be suspended for the day. We have fewer personnel than the sanctioned strength,” an official said.

As of July 22, the department inspected 175 coaching centres, of which 169 were found operating without a fire NOC and adequate fire safety equipment.

Among the 94 hotels inspected so far, 88 did not have a fire NOC, while 78 lacked adequate firefighting equipment, officials added. Of the 153 restaurants surveyed, 104 did not have fire NOCs and all had either expired fire extinguishers or inadequate fire fighting equipments.

Officials said several PGs have expired fire extinguishers and only one narrow exit. “Most PGs in Kanhai village have been made illegally by turning houses into PGs. They do not have proper fire exits, fire extinguishers or fire NOCs,” said Naresh Kumar, fire safety officer, Sector 29.

Under the National Building Code (NBC) and the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act regulations, buildings taller than 15 metres must obtain a fire NOC and install fire safety systems such as extinguishers, water pipelines, fire alarms, sprinklers and smoke detectors.

Seven teams are conducting the survey across the city. Officials said the fire department currently has 248 officers and firefighters, while the required strength is nearly double.

The survey started after the June 3 fire at an illegally operated B&B facility in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar that killed at least 23 people.

On July 9, the Supreme Court took cognisance of the HT report published on July 7, which highlighted that 93% of establishments surveyed in Gurugram lacked adequate fire safety equipment and violated mandatory fire safety norms.