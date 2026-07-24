Govt, agitators should arrive at harmonious resolution, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday accused various parties of politicising the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement to serve their narrow self-interests. “It’s leading to confrontations and violence from the streets to Parliament. The government and the agitators should jointly arrive at a peaceful and harmonious resolution as swiftly as possible,” she said. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

In a post on X on Thursday the BSP chief said that whether it’s the issue of alleged embezzlement of offerings at the Ayodhya Ram Temple or the matter of paper leaks in all-India and state-level exams, all of these are fundamentally the results of corruption thriving at every level.

The CJP’s ongoing indefinite agitation at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, particularly regarding the consequences of paper leaks and other irregularities in specialised exams like NEET for medical admissions, has caused tremendous uproar as the lives of students, especially girls, and their families, have been severely impacted by uncertainty, she said.

Now, with the issue being politicised, it has turned into a direct confrontation with the government, a dire situation from which the country must be extricated, as it is disrupting everyday life not just in Delhi but across various states as well, she said.

It is also a matter connected to constitutional morality, whose absence is steadily eating away at the country like termites, even as the Constitution’s revered architect, Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, laid special emphasis on the need to pay particular attention to it for good governance, she said.

“My point is that for a harmonious resolution of the current dire circumstances tied to the nation’s and people’s interests, it would be better if constitutional institutions like the government and the honorable courts took the initiative to play their roles,” she said.