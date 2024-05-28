 Nvidia's Jensen Huang on why he doesn't wear a watch because of a gardener in Japan - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nvidia's Jensen Huang on why he doesn't wear a watch because of a gardener in Japan

ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2024 12:32 PM IST

Jensen Huang, CEO of the world's most valuable semiconductor producer talked about what a Japanese temple gardener taught him about time, changed his career.

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia said he doesn’t wear a watch, at the Chinese American Semiconductor Professional Association (CASPA) in 2023.

NVIDIA's founder and CEO Jensen Huang(AFP)
NVIDIA's founder and CEO Jensen Huang(AFP)

Huang recollected an anecdote about meeting a gardener at a lovingly cared-for temple in Kyoto, Japan, as reported by Tom’s Hardware. Visiting the ancient yet perfectly kept mossy Zen garden on an “insanely hot” summer day, he asked the gardener how he could do his job considering the size of the garden contrasting with the scale of his tools.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The gardener answered in perfect English, saying, “I have plenty of time.”

The Nvidia CEO said that this is the best career advise he can give. “Now is the most important time, just dedicate yourself to now,” he said.

“I’m rarely chasing things… I’m focused on now,” insisted the billionaire founder. “I’m enjoying my job.”

“Of course, while Huang is trying to stay in the moment, the nature of his job means he’s always looking to the future. When it comes to chips, the company expect[s] demand may exceed supply well into the next year,” Colette Kress, CFO, Nvidia, concluded.

Read Also | Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s net worth jumps $87 billion in 5 years. Here's why

Fortune magazine reported that demand for the semiconductor giant’s products remains so high that Nvidia is now set to make new AI chips on a yearly basis.

Nvidia overtook Intel and TSMC to gain the position as the world’s most valuable semiconductors brand in March 2024, according to a report from Brand Finance.

Solidifying itself as a giant to be reckoned with, Nvidia also profited more during the first quarter of 2024 than other big names like Amazon and JPMorgan, noted Axios.

Nvidia’s continued success only fuels the narrative that AI is set to change the future of technology. “The next industrial revolution has begun,” Huang said in a conference call. “AI will bring significant productivity gains to nearly every industry and help companies be more cost- and energy-efficient, while expanding revenue opportunities.”

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Nvidia's Jensen Huang on why he doesn't wear a watch because of a gardener in Japan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On