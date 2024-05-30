 Elon Musk's new target is ‘cringe’ LinkedIn: ‘It will make your toenails curl’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk's new target is ‘cringe’ LinkedIn: ‘It will make your toenails curl’

ByMallika Soni
May 30, 2024 08:08 AM IST

The remarks from Elon Musk came in response to a post by a user who expressed dislike for the job search platform LinkedIn.

Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, criticised job search platform LinkedIn which is owned by Microsoft. The remarks from the billionaire came in response to a post by a user named Alex Cohen who expressed his dislike for the job search platform and said, "I hate LinkedIn with a passion".

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference on innovation and startups.(Reuters)
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference on innovation and startups.(Reuters)

Read more: Elon Musk says WhatsApp stealing your data, CEO replies ‘not correct’

Elon Musk acquiesced with the user and wrote, "LinkedIn is so cringe it will make your toenails curl". The comment sparked a wave of responses from social media users, many of whom agreed with the billionaire.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

One user pointed out the key difference between X and LinkedIn and said, "The biggest difference between X and LinkedIn is that people tend to be their real selves on X. On LinkedIn too many people are posting as if HR is breathing down their necks."

Read more: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's shoutout to Elon Musk: ‘Tesla is far ahead in…’

Another noted, “They also have the most useless notifications on the web.”

A third said, “I recommend everyone delete their LinkedIn. The amount of spam calls and emails will decrease by 80%” while another user shared, “Some of the postings aren't real jobs. Companies post to simply wrangle more traffic to their page.”

Read more: Elon Musk's Neuralink looks for three patients for long term brain implant study

This comes as reports claimed that Elon Musk is planning to roll out a job search feature that will allow users to find job opportunities directly on the platform.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

News / Business / Elon Musk's new target is ‘cringe’ LinkedIn: ‘It will make your toenails curl’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On