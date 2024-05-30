Elon Musk's new target is ‘cringe’ LinkedIn: ‘It will make your toenails curl’
The remarks from Elon Musk came in response to a post by a user who expressed dislike for the job search platform LinkedIn.
Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, criticised job search platform LinkedIn which is owned by Microsoft. The remarks from the billionaire came in response to a post by a user named Alex Cohen who expressed his dislike for the job search platform and said, "I hate LinkedIn with a passion".
Elon Musk acquiesced with the user and wrote, "LinkedIn is so cringe it will make your toenails curl". The comment sparked a wave of responses from social media users, many of whom agreed with the billionaire.
One user pointed out the key difference between X and LinkedIn and said, "The biggest difference between X and LinkedIn is that people tend to be their real selves on X. On LinkedIn too many people are posting as if HR is breathing down their necks."
Another noted, “They also have the most useless notifications on the web.”
A third said, “I recommend everyone delete their LinkedIn. The amount of spam calls and emails will decrease by 80%” while another user shared, “Some of the postings aren't real jobs. Companies post to simply wrangle more traffic to their page.”
This comes as reports claimed that Elon Musk is planning to roll out a job search feature that will allow users to find job opportunities directly on the platform.
