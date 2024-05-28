 Elon Musk says WhatsApp stealing your data, CEO replies ‘not correct’ - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi
Elon Musk says WhatsApp stealing your data, CEO replies ‘not correct’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 28, 2024 01:20 PM IST

Elon Musk wrote on X, “WhatsApp exports your user data every night. Some people still think it is secure."

WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart said that messaging platform takes security very seriously which is why it uses end-to-end encryption. The comments come after Elon Musk said that WhatsApp exports user data every night. On his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk wrote, “WhatsApp exports your user data every night. Some people still think it is secure."

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X looks on during the Milken Conference 2024 Global Conference Sessions at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.(Reuters)
Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X looks on during the Milken Conference 2024 Global Conference Sessions at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.(Reuters)

Will Cathcart said in response that the billionaire's information was “not correct” and users' data isn't sent or “exported” to WhatsApp every night.

Will Cathcart wrote, “Many have said this already, but worth repeating: this is not correct. We take security seriously and that's why we end-to-end encrypt your messages."

The WhatsApp chief added, "They don't get sent to us every night or exported to us. If you do want to backup your messages, you can use your cloud provider and you can even use end-to-end encryption for that too."

Elon Musk has had many public feuds with Meta and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg since he took over X in 2022. Tensions between the two escalated even more when Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight. Elon Musk recently wrote on X, “I’m ready to fight Zuck anywhere, anytime with any rules. LFG!!!"

