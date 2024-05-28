Google leases new office in Bengaluru for ₹4 crore monthly rent: Report
Google leased 649,000 square feet of office space in Alembic City, Whitefield, Bengaluru, it was reported. The office has been leased with a three-year lock-in period at a monthly rental rate of ₹62 per square foot. The rent of the new office space is ₹4,02,38,000, Economic Times reported.
This comes as Google laid off some core employees from its US offices earlier this month and it was reported that the Sundar Pichai company is shifting some of the positions to India.
In 2022, Google Connect Services India Pvt. Ltd. renewed its lease for 600,000 square feet of office space in Hyderabad, it added. Google also agreed to lease 1.3 million square feet of office space from Bagmane Developers in Bengaluru, the report claimed. Since 2020, Google has expanded its office space portfolio in India by 3.5 million square feet.
It was earlier reported that Google is further expanding its presence in India by dipping into manufacturing as the company plans to manufacture smartphones at a Foxconn facility in Tamil Nadu and to start drone manufacturing in the state as well.
