Tech layoffs: Infosys CEO says company is not ‘downsizing’, no job cuts expected
Tech layoffs: Infosys CEO said that Infosys will not follow the trend of downsizing and the company is more focussed on integrating various technologies.
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said that the company has no plans to cut jobs amid layoffs in the tech industry. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said that Infosys will not follow the trend of downsizing and the company is more focussed on integrating various technologies, including GenAI as technological advancements will create more opportunities rather than eliminate jobs.
Salil Parekh said, "No, we are not doing any of that. In fact, others in the industry have done that we have been very clear that that's not the approach we are taking. In fact, my own view is for large organisations, all technologies will coexist."
Read more: Adani Group to enter UPI, digital payment, credit card business: Report
"We at Infosys, a very strong and generative AI and over the next several years, we will have more and more people joining us who become experts in generative AI, and we will be serving the world's large organisations," he said.
Earlier, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy praised India for adapting global innovations and said that there is still a long way to go to originate new technologies for the country.
Read more: Google leases new office in Bengaluru for ₹4 crore monthly rent: Report
He said, "I think India has made decent progress. We have come from a time when we couldn't even use the inventions and innovations that were introduced in the developed world fifty or sixty years ago."
Read more: Nvidia's Jensen Huang on why he doesn't wear a watch because of a gardener in Japan
"Today, thanks to all the wonderful work done by the government by our institutes of higher learning, we have reached an orbit where we are in a position to use the inventions and innovations that take place in the developed world for the betterment of the country," Narayana Murthy added.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail