 Tech layoffs: Infosys CEO says company is not 'downsizing', no job cuts expected
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Tech layoffs: Infosys CEO says company is not ‘downsizing’, no job cuts expected

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 28, 2024 12:59 PM IST

Tech layoffs: Infosys CEO said that Infosys will not follow the trend of downsizing and the company is more focussed on integrating various technologies.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said that the company has no plans to cut jobs amid layoffs in the tech industry. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said that Infosys will not follow the trend of downsizing and the company is more focussed on integrating various technologies, including GenAI as technological advancements will create more opportunities rather than eliminate jobs.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said that Infosys will not follow the trend of downsizing.(Reuters)
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said that Infosys will not follow the trend of downsizing.(Reuters)

Salil Parekh said, "No, we are not doing any of that. In fact, others in the industry have done that we have been very clear that that's not the approach we are taking. In fact, my own view is for large organisations, all technologies will coexist."

"We at Infosys, a very strong and generative AI and over the next several years, we will have more and more people joining us who become experts in generative AI, and we will be serving the world's large organisations," he said.

Earlier, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy praised India for adapting global innovations and said that there is still a long way to go to originate new technologies for the country.

He said, "I think India has made decent progress. We have come from a time when we couldn't even use the inventions and innovations that were introduced in the developed world fifty or sixty years ago."

"Today, thanks to all the wonderful work done by the government by our institutes of higher learning, we have reached an orbit where we are in a position to use the inventions and innovations that take place in the developed world for the betterment of the country," Narayana Murthy added.

