Republicans betting on Democrats to dump Biden, Michelle Obama emerges as top pick

Republicans are betting on Democrats to dump Joe Biden after his shaky performance at the first presidential debate of 2024. Though the 81-year-old let out numerous verbal attacks on his rival, Donald Trump, he largely stumbled, often speaking in a disjointed manner. As the CNN debate struck a nerve within the Democratic Party, Republicans are rallying behind Michelle Obama as Biden's probable replacement. Republicans are betting on Democrats dumping Joe Biden as they find Michelle Obama as the probable replacement

Here's who Republicans think is likely to replace Biden

After a disappointing debate on Thursday, June 27, leaders of both parties flocked to social media to share their thoughts. While Biden supporters reasoned his underperformance with “a cold,” Republicans didn't shy away from speaking their minds. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Nikki Haley, who previously dropped out of the race, said, “Mark my words….Biden will not be the Democrat nominee. Republicans, get your guard up!”

Vivek Ramaswamy, who is believed to be Trump's draft pick for VP should he be re-elected, shared a series of scathing tweets calling out Biden. “The game is now more obvious than ever: the Democrat Party served up an old man as their sacrificial lamb tonight,” he said in one of his tweets, and “They should use the commercial break to swap in the real Democratic nominee,” in another.

In another set of tweets, Ramaswamy said, “The fact that anyone is shocked by Biden’s brain-dead performance tonight is a scathing indictment of the media which has gone to great lengths to cover this fact up for the public.” And, “The media dismissed it as a “conspiracy theory” when I called for Biden to end his candidacy last fall. 8 months later, they’re starting to call for it themselves.”

Meanwhile, Texan Sen. Ted Cruz declared Barack Obama's wife as Biden's replacement. “Debate Fallout: Michelle Obama WILL Replace Joe Biden on the Ballot.@benfergusonshow and I make our prediction following Biden’s disastrous debate performance last night,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.