Donald Trump slammed for being ‘creepy’ about Taylor Swift in viral audio clip

Donald Trump is facing the wrath of Swifties for his superficial opinion of Taylor Swift. In a newly released audio, the presumptive GOP nominee gets a little too honest about what he thinks of her. While he made sure to call her “beautiful” not once but five times, his remarks had no mention of the 34-year-old billionaire's dominance in the music industry. Donald Trump calls Taylor Swift 'beautiful' five times in now-viral audio clip

Trump calls Taylor Swift ‘beautiful’ five times, bashes Kim Kardashian

In the now-viral clip from author Ramin Setoodeh, released by CNN, the former US president emphasizes Swift's beauty while bashing a common foe, Kim Kardashian. When asked about his thoughts on the Blank Space singer, who Setoodeh called “one of the most famous people right now,” Trump said, “I think she’s beautiful— very beautiful.”

Reiterating his appreciation for Swift, he continued, “I find her very beautiful.” “I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump...I think she’s very beautiful, actually— unusually beautiful,” he added. However, it appears that the Midnights singer is not the only one feuding with the 43-year-old socialite.

“With Kim I did a lot of prison reform that she couldn’t get done with anybody else, and I let people out of prison that I thought were deserved to be let out,” Trump said. “And then after it was all over she announced that she's not supporting me. And she only did that to be cool in Hollywood,” he added.

Swifties slam Trump for being ‘creepy’ about Taylor Swift

Shortly after the clip went viral, Swifties flocked to social media, telling “creepy” Trump to “back off”. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Stay away from Taylor you creepy old man. - America.” Another said, “Trump DEFINITELY signed off on Predator vibes!”

One more angry fan said, “No mention of Taylor Swift's intelligence, talent or success. Only typical womanizing comments about her physical looks. Donald Trump proves over & over that he sees all women as objects, nothing more. What an as***le.”