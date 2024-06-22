Royals turn Swifties! Prince William celebrates birthday with kids at Taylor Swift's opening London concert | Report

It's no longer a “Cruel Summer” in London. Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6) shared a new photo, again clicked by Kate Middleton, to wish their father, Prince William, on his 42nd birthday (Friday, June 21).

The Taylor Swift fever has officially consumed the Royal Family. Like the Royal Guard, Prince William, Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6) are “shaking it off," celebrating the Prince of Wales's birthday and the pop sensation's arrival at the UK Capital.

The “Love Story” songstress kicked off her 8-part London leg of the ground-breaking Eras Tour on Friday, June 21. Taking the iconic Wembley Stadium by storm, she reportedly made some members of the Royal Family bust a move to her poptastic tunes on the opening night of her tour stop.

Royal Family at Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour stop

According to royal reporter Roya Nikkhah, Prince William reportedly had a ball on his 42nd birthday, which he celebrated on the same day as Swift's show, with the three young royals.

“Nothing says happy 42nd birthday quite like taking the kids to see a @taylorswift13 #ErasTour gig. Prince William is celebrating his birthday tonight at @wembleystadium with his children,” the royal reporter shared on X/Twitter. Photo evidence of the royal lot's presence at the show has yet to emerge.

Yet again, Kate Middleton possibly missed out on family night due to her ongoing cancer treatment. She's largely avoided the public limelight in recent months due to her condition. Plus, since she recently made a special appearance at the Trooping the Colour parade to honour the annual celebration of King Charles' birthday on June 15, she will likely steer clear of any further major outings to focus on her recovery.

Prince William and the young royals are not Swift's only royal fans. In 2023, his estranged sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, also stopped at the pop star's August 2023 Los Angeles show.

Earlier on June 21, the 34-year-old Grammy winner received a warm welcome from the royal guard playing the tunes of her hit track, “Shake It Off,” in front of Buckingham Palace.

Moreover, William and Swift go way back. Over a decade ago, the unlikely duo belted out the glorious song “Livin' On a Prayer” with Jon Bon Jovi at a London fundraising gala in 2013.

Eventually, in 2021, he shared his inner voice about the experience during an episode of Apple Fitness+'s “Time to Walk.” “Honestly, even now I'm cringing at what happened next, and I don't understand why I gave in. But frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me...' I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, OK, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you,” Wiliam confessed his Swiftie status right then and there.

The “Gorgeous” musician will perform at the Wembley Stadium for three consecutive nights, then resume her showcase at the London stop on August 15. Eras Tour will continue its rhythmic reign on August 16, 17, 19 and 20. Ahead of her London tour's inception, the city's mayor, Sadiq Khan, expressed his gratitude to the “Lover” singer for having “chosen to perform more nights in London than anywhere else in the world.”