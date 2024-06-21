Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour could give a whopping £300m boost to London's economy

Taylor Swift's record-breaking streak for Eras Tour is only getting started in London. On Friday, June 21, the international pop sensation will unleash her on-stage musical fury with the first of eight shows at the iconic UK venue, Wembley Stadium. However, the immensely positive happy news isn't merely restricted to Swifties residing in the UK capital; it's an even bigger deal for the English capital's economy, which could get a $381 million worth (around £300 million) boost, according to Greater London Authority's (GLA) data released on Thursday, June 20. Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Friday June 7, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)(AP)

The “Lavender Haze” songstress, who is now a billionaire thanks to her ongoing world tour - the highest-grossing music tour ever - will reportedly grace a cumulative audience lot of around 700,000 people during this London summer. For her first few strings of concert series in the UK, she'll complete three consecutive shows at Wembley, then five more nights in August.

London's Mayor acknowledges the Taylor Swift effect

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, warm-heartedly thanked the “Midnights” artist for having “chosen to perform more nights in London than anywhere else in the world.”

Noting how her soon-to-begin London concerts will bring nearly 700,000 people to Wembley Stadium, he proudly proclaimed London the “greatest city in the world to watch live music.”

“As Taylor prepares for Friday’s opening performance, we are proud to give her and her fans a big London welcome, with celebrations across the capital including a special Tube map, trail, and murals in her honour,” the Mayor added.

Khan's words were supported by further proof from Visit London's latest polling observation, which revealed that 54% of people acknowledged in 2023 that they would consider travelling to the UK capital for a music event—putting London above New York, Los Angeles, Paris, and other prominent UK cities.

Before Greater London Authority's estimations hit the web, British banking firm Barclays projected that Taylor's tour would boost the UK economy by $1.2 billion in May. These estimations further stated that fans would spend about $1000 per person on tickets, accommodation, tour merchandise,e and travel.

Swift's tour has not only broken records but also shook the venue, quite literally, with seismic activity readings detected on multiple accounts. However, the Grammy winner seems to have revelled enough in the unmatchable glories of the Eras Tour, as she's ready to kick back and relax (or so her fans would hope unless she finally announces the re-release of “Reputation”) after concluding her long-running, world-spanning concerts in December 2024.

The “Anti-Hero” songstress has been hitting the pedal hard non-stop (with brief breaks between some stops) since March 2023, when the Eras Tour began in the United States.

For now, London is decked in the majestic colours of Taylor Swift festivities. A vast range of special events have been organised to celebrate the artist's performances. The Spanish Steps at Wembley Park have been temporarily dubbed the “Swiftie Steps.”

With London decorated in “Lavender Haze," Khan's words make more sense than ever: “I encourage Swifties to not only enjoy the fantastic shows, but also make the most of everything London has to offer, and hope that even more people are encouraged to enjoy the incredible live music available in our city.”