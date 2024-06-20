That's That Me Espresso magic spell is “getting around.” Sabrina Carpenter's spelling enchantment has effectively swept over the world as the pop diva finds a new home among the highest ranks of global music charts. The beloved singer/songwriter is on her way to conquering the music scene with two new sensational live music chapters. Sabrina Carpenter unveils dates for her North American tour "Short n' Sweet." Tickets go on sale June 28.

On Thursday, June 20, hip-hop star Tyler, the Creator issued a six-week notice despite his fresh appearance at Kendrick Lamar's Pop-Out concert. According to the rapper's social media announcement, Sabrina Carpenter will take his place as he drops out of his August Golden State Park gig for the Outside Lands music festival headlining act.

In addition to the San Francisco festival breakthrough, the Nonsense songstress unveiled her upcoming North American tour dates. Her Short n' Sweet concert series kicks off September 23 in Columbus, Ohio. She will eventually take crowds at New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Cryto.com Arena by storm. “I can't wait to be singing with you all soon,” she exclaimed in the caption of her social media post.

Promising talents of up-and-coming artists, Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna, will lead as Carpenter's supporting acts. However, that's not all. The Feather hitmaker is purposely launching her tour to establish the Sabrina Carpenter Fund officially. In collaboration with the nonprofit PLUS1, the Please Please Please singer will be extending a helping hand in support of “the well-being of people and animals, and includes organizations working towards animal welfare, issues surrounding mental health and supporting the LGBTQ+ community,” according to a press release.

Tickets for her fall North American tour go on sale June 28 for the general public. The first access to the “Team Sabrina presale” via Cash App starts Tuesday, June 25, at 10 am local time. Additionally, her tour announcement is a partnering act for her upcoming sixth studio album, ‘Short n’ Sweet,' which will be released on August 23.

Sabrina's headlining tour will span 29 dates across locations in the US and Canada.

Meanwhile, the Outside Lands festival, also featuring the Killers and Sturgill Simpson as headliners, will run from August 9 to 11.

Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour dates: