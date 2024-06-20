Proud basketball mom Kim Kardashian shows off hooper son Saint West's skills on the court

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 8-year-old son is instinctively pursuing a passion starkly distant from either side of the family. The proud mama made sure to spread the word for posterity when she proudly showed off to the world that Saint West has indeed got game as a young hooper. Kim Kardashian and Saint West in 2023.(Instagram)

The Skims co-founder hopped on to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 18, to share several clips of her son playing basketball with his team. The basketball mom initially revealed in February that he is part of an All-Star team.

Her Instagram Stories showed Saint scoring multiple shots, with the crowd visibly cheering him on. The celebrity kid rocked a blonde fauxhawk and lime green sneakers as he flaunted his basketball skills on the court.

Kim Kardashian's son Saint West's love for basketball goes deep

As quirky as the little one was on the court, he delivered big time, managing to sneak past his defenders, scoring 3-pointers while evidently having a blast. His parents' connections have certainly come in handy in winning him some priceless moments with the sport's greats. Saint West has been spotted beside some big names at Lakers games. In December 2023, the loving mon-son duo revelled at first-hand witnessing the on-court action between the L.A. Lakers and Phoenix Suns at the Crypto.com Arena on Saint's 8th birthday.

His exposure to big league sports events isn't limited to basketball. He has also previously won the ultimate VIP opportunity of escorting the soccer GOAT, Lionel Messi, to the Inter Miami vs L.A. Galaxy match in February.

The young baller is Kim and Kanye's oldest son. The former couple also share North (11), Chicago (6) and Psalm (5).

The Kardashians star has been rocking a proud mom look since February when she announced, “Saint made the All-Star team 💥… They won and he played so good.” Even then, she shared a video of Saint confidently dribbling across the court before scoring for his team. In April, she was again in the front row, celebrating her son beating the whistle with a winning shot. “MY BABY GOT THE GAME WINNING SHOT AT THE BUZZER,” she wrote alongside a clip of the heartwarming moment.

Her vocal support for Saint comes just days after she flew North West and her friends to New York City for her larger-than-life daughter's birthday party.