Kim Kardashian's lavish plans for North West's 11th birthday in New York City

The Kardashians are known for living a larger-than-life kind of lifestyle and each of their occasions is full of glamour and grandeur. Even more so, when it comes to the celebration of their children’s birthdays. Following the tradition, Kim Kardashian went all out for her eldest daughter, North West’s 11th birthday celebration. Leveraging her Kim Airways, the SKIMS owner flew North West and 10 of her close friends to New York City for her daughter’s birthday party. The group went for a joyous ride to the city and dined at the finest places. Kim Kardashian celebrated daughter North West's birthday with a trip to New York City

Inside North West’s birthday trip to NYC

Kim Kardashian flew her eldest daughter and her close friends to New York City on Friday, 14 June. According to Page Six, the girl group arrived in the city in matching plaid pyjamas and a pink shirt that said I ‘heart’ NW, which are North West’s initials. The party began in the Upper East Side where they dined on chicken tenders, the restaurant’s special serving of frozen hot chocolate and ice cream.

North West and her girls snapped their trip followed by the traditional birthday song as she cut the cake. The billionaire mum flew kids to NYC in her private jet, not for the first time. The trip was planned a day ahead of North West’s birthday on Saturday, June 15. It is not confirmed if the group plans to stay over the weekend and continue the birthday celebrations, yet.

North West’s last birthday party via private plane

North West’s over-the-top birthday parties are a tradition in the clan at this point. Two years ago, for her 9th birthday, Kim Kardashian organised a ‘spooky wilderness’ themed party which she named ‘Camped North’. She flew North and her friends out of the city for a fun and adventurous birthday party in her private plane. The girl gang indulged in sporty outdoor activities like zip-lining, rafting and inner tubing. While camping during the weekend, they organized a bonfire along with card games and shooting arrows. Everyone was provided with their own sleeping bags and tents.

The following year, Kim organised a fancy brunch hosted by the Anastasia Beverly Hills which included a table filled with an exquisite menu.