Bianca Censori's risqué Tokyo outfit sparks Japanese outrage, while Kanye West flies economy after losing…

Tokyo's bustling streets witnessed a cultural clash this week when Bianca Cesnori, wife of Kanye West, appeared in a sheer grey bodysuit without trousers as she strolled hand in hand with the rapper through a public shopping mall. Meanwhile, West himself became the centre of another surprise as he was spotted flying coach on his trip to Japan. A TikTok video featuring the couple sitting in the economy class, while trying to catch a sleep. Bianca Censori's Tokyo outfit sparks Japanese outrage, while Kanye West flies economy(Pic- brandon.dogget/Tiktok)

Bianca Censori's outfit sparks controversy in Tokyo

Bianca Censori, Kanye West's wife and Yeezy architect, is not one to avoid making a statement with her clothing. Yet, she has previously encountered backlash for her revealing fashion choices. However, her most recent purchase in Tokyo has sparked controversy in a new manner. Censori's shopping trip outfit, a ribbed G-string leotard that left little to the imagination – left many onlookers, including store employees, visibly shocked. This blatant disrespect for Japanese modesty norms has led some critics to label it as "public indecency," a violation that could result in a substantial fine.

Japanese citizens enraged by Bianca Censori’s fashion choices

“As a Japanese national I am disgusted. This is bad behaviour. I don't understand the need to blatantly expose yourself like this. It is unacceptable,” a person said as per Daily Mail. Another commented on social media, “She should be fined as per Japanese law, it's an insult to Japanese culture.” As a Japanese national I am disgusted. This is bad behaviour. I don't understand the need to blatantly expose yourself like this. It is unacceptable,” one more chimed in. “In a nation celebrated for its humility and privacy, this behaviour is seen as impolite and an obvious challenge, they ought to be requested to depart.”

Well, this is not the first time the couple has sparked controversy with their bizarre outings. Earlier in Venice, the couple was banned by a boat company after they were found to have engaged in a graphic display. The firm was unaware until an investigation was launched following the video going viral.

Kanye West flies economy with Bianca Censori

The public sighting came just a day after the couple was spotted sitting in economy class, an unusual sight since they typically fly business. TikTok user Brandon Doggett posted a video of them sitting at the front of the plane, saying, 'I was not expecting to see Kanye when I walked out of the bathroom, to say the least.”

Kanye, dressed in a white robe with matching pants, was spotted attempting to sleep, while Censori, seated next to him, spent most of her time scrolling on her phone. The video is believed to have been shot on the same day the couple arrived at Narita International Airport in Japan, as they were wearing the same outfits.

This appearance comes shortly after the rapper lost his billionaire status, amidst reports of his home in Calabasas, California, being in ruins. The Vultures rapper is also embroiled in a legal battle after his former assistant has accused him of sexual harassment. Among the several explicit texts she claims to have received, she alleges the artist boasted about having sex with a celebrity while under the influence of Viagra. West's legal team has denied these allegations, calling them "baseless."