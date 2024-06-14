George Clooney and Amal let work obsession take over marriage as they ‘live separate lives’

George Clooney and Amal's once glamorous marriage appears to be facing challenges. The high-profile couple, who pledged not to let their hectic schedules affect their relationship, are reportedly grappling with a major lifestyle issue: workaholism. According to a recent Intouch report, George will be relocating to New York for at least a year to star in 'Broadway', while Amal will remain at their Lake Como villa, 4,000 miles away from hubby. George Clooney, left, and his wife Amal Clooney pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Suburbicon during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.(Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

George Clooney and Amal ‘living separate’ lives

In 2014, actor-filmmaker George Clooney and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney vowed never to be apart for “more than a week” despite their demanding schedules. However, according to an unnamed source, the couple is now reportedly living separate lives due to their intense work commitments. The Oscar winner back in 2021 declared family his top priority and retirement from acting by 60. Well, at 63, he's been hopping from set to set – filming with Adam Sandler in Italy after directing 'The Boys in the Boat' and reuniting with Brad Pitt for 'Wolfs' in New York.

“My wife and I had this conversation when I turned 60. I said, ‘We both love what we do. But we gotta make sure we don’t book ourselves silly,’” he said at the time. Back to the present, the outlet reports, “George runs his filmmaking operation — from directing and producing to taking acting roles in other people’s projects — like a military general. He’s a perfectionist and demands perfection from everybody who steps up to work with him.” Stressing that his work dedication has only gotten ‘extreme’ the source adds, “he's not doing it for the money. He truly enjoys it and is extremely hands-on."

‘Amal’s lifestyle is chaotic’

From what has been said, Clooney isn't the only one who appears to have let their job take over their personal life. His spouse, Amal, a lawyer specializing in human rights, is just as busy, often away because of her busy client meetings. It's believed she is actively engaged in worldwide efforts that are rarely seen by the general public. She divides her time between London, where she deals with her clients, and The Hague, Netherlands, which is the location of the International Criminal Court. recently, she spent four months working with other legal professionals from around the world on a project in The Hague. The Insider reveals that the couple has allegedly started “ to crack under the pressure.