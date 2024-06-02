 Bianca Censori dons risque bodysuit for Yeezy production meeting with Kanye West - Hindustan Times
Bianca Censori dons risque bodysuit for Yeezy production meeting with Kanye West

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 02, 2024 07:12 PM IST

As her bold outfit bared it all from the sides, the Australian architect used a large notebook to cover herself

Bianca Censori is back at it again with another daring outfit, leaving very little to the imagination. On Saturday, the 29-year-old stepped out wearing a risque white bodysuit for a Yeezy production meeting in Italy with Kanye West. The Australian designer was photographed holding what appeared to be design sketches as she followed her husband into a building. While the meeting was undisclosed to the public, Prato is one of Italy's biggest fashion hubs.

Bianca Censori stepped out wearing a skimpy bodysuit for a Yeezy production meeting in Italy with Kanye West(X, formerly Twitter)
Bianca Censori stepped out wearing a skimpy bodysuit for a Yeezy production meeting in Italy with Kanye West(X, formerly Twitter)

Bianca Censori bares all in skimpy bodysuit

In one of the photos obtained by The US Sun, Censori can be seen stepping out from a taxi cab in a skimpy white swimsuit with nothing underneath. As her bold outfit bared it all from the sides, she used the large notebook to cover herself. She paired the look with high-heeled tan sandals that featured a clear strap across her feet and rocked her signature sleek bun.

With a stern look on her face, Censori seemingly did not engage with the paparazzi and headed straight to business. She is known for playing a major part in the creative design processes for the 46-year-old rapper's brand. Meanwhile, West wore a large white rain jacket and a pair of khaki pants, per the outlet.

Expert says Kanye and Bianca are taking a ‘big risk’

In light of their recent outing, a PR specialist revealed to Mirror that West and Censori may be putting their marriage in jeopardy as they take a “big risk.” “I think that it would be wonderful if working together would bring them some focus and stability. When couples work together and it goes well it is definitely something to be celebrated,” Jane Owen told the outlet.

“However, it's a big risk in this case, mainly because Kanye and his wife have been so unstable and made such strange statements and decisions. I would say that it will be a PR triumph if it's a successful endeavour, but a massive disaster if it goes wrong,” Owen added.

