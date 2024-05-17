Kanye's X-rated venture has Bianca Censori ‘freaking out’ over the future of his adult film plans

Kanye West's latest venture into the adult film industry has reportedly left his partner, Bianca Censori, in a state of distress. The rapper and fashion mogul's controversial plans have sparked concerns for Censori, who is allegedly 'freaking out' over the implications this move could have on their future. Following incidents where Kanye has previously 'paraded her around naked,' Bianca is now deeply worried about the direction of his new project and what it might mean for her. Bianca Censori spotted barefoot at Disneyland during outing with Kanye West(TikTok/ X, formerly Twitter)

Kanye West’s adult movie plans make Bianca Censori ‘furious’

Kanye West’s new “X-rated entertainment” project is causing a stir in the rapper’s love paradise. According to reports, Bianca Censori, the rapper's recently married wife, is not too pleased with his foray into the world of X-rated entertainment, fearing for her involvement and the couple’s future because of it.

For months now, Kanye has been surrounded by controversies, especially because of the couple’s "indecent" appearances, leading onlookers to call out the rapper for "mistreating" his wife. Bianca, however, has remained silent and stoic whenever photographed. Earlier reports surfaced quoting how Kanye upset his wife's family when Censori's father wanted to talk to him.

According to the source who spoke to inTouch, Bianca is “freaking out, and with good reason. He’s been strutting her around and dressing her like she’s a p*rn star — and now she knows why!” The source further added, “Bianca went along with him parading her around like she was in some kind of freaky fashion show because she thought it could turn her into a star, but skin flicks are beyond the pale.”

Kanye West plans to venture into the adult film industry

Kanye West earlier caused a firestorm on social media after claiming "Yeezy porn is c**ming" in a now-deleted post. The Vulture rapper has reportedly teamed up with porn star Mike Moz on a new project and is set to launch a new wing of the Yeezy brand known as "a broader adult entertainment division.”

Bianca reportedly has no interest in working on Kanye’s adult film projects, or “doesn’t want anything to do with it,” according to a source. The news comes after John Legendary, an adult film actor, shared his own theory on the matter. He believes that Bianca’s “revealing outfits” are just a publicity stunt. John believes that Kanye may be working on a “daring clothing line” with “Bianca” as his muse, rather than adult content. He even believes that the fashion line, the couple is looking to launch might be in collab with Stormy Daniel's ex-husband Mike.