Bianca Censori, Kanye West spotted wearing bizarre outfits in Japan as rapper faces sexual harassment lawsuit

Kanye West touched down in Japan with his wife, Bianca Censori, amid his recent legal woes. The couple was seen arriving at the Narita International Airport on Sunday, June 9. This marks their first appearance since the 47-year-old was accused of sexual harassment and wrongful termination in a lawsuit filed by his ex-assistant. Although West and Censori are known for their outrageous clothes, the latter was fully covered up in contrast to her usual style. Kanye West and Bianca Censori were recently spotted in bizarre outfits (Instagram)

Bianca Censori, Kanye West don bizarre outfits in Japan

The Praise God rapper and the 29-year-old model were spotted making their way through the airport, surrounded by an entourage. While the former sported a white bathrobe with his new name “Ye” sprawled in the front, Censori wore a sack-like beige garment that fully covered up from head to toe. The ensemble was a far cry from her go-to X-rated outfits, as she also covered her head with a black bandana.

In the pictures obtained by The Sun, the duo can be seen being escorted out of the airport by bodyguards and airport security. Censori appeared to be busy with her head down while looking at her phone. Additionally, they donned the exact same attires at Florence Airport in Italy, from where they boarded the flight on Saturday. According to TMZ, West denied the paparazzi's request to take photos at the time.

Their trip comes as former Yeezy employee Lauren Pisciotta sued the Carnival rapper for stalking, sending inappropriate messages, and sexually harassing her, per The Sun. Pisciotta, who worked for West from 2021 to 2022, alleged that he sent her pornographic videos and photos, including a video of him engaging in sexual activity with a model. However, a legal representative for West denied the allegations and said, “Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta,” per People.